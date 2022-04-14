ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Angel Garza: When you come to WWE you’ve got to change everything

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE Superstar Angel Garza spoke to a Wrestlinginc reporter about how much effort and sacrifice WWE brings. There are many things to change and learn. “I think WWE is a different world,” he claimed for wrestlinginc “When you come to WWE, you’ve got to change your style, you’ve got to change...

