Man asks to fill Whirlin' Waters lazy river with queso, CCPRC explains logistical issues

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Just in time for summer, Water World is hosting a job fair for summer jobs at the water park in Federal Heights. Those with a “positive attitude, smiling face and friendly people skills” are invited to apply at the park’s parking lot on March 24. Water World hopes to fill as many as 1,000 jobs which include food service, lifeguarding, park safety and guest services. (credit: CBS) Park officials say most positions start at $15/hour and can earn an extra $1 per hour they work. Applicants must be at least 14 years old and will be turning 15 years old by Sept. 1, 2022. On-the-spot interviews are to be expected. If hired, employees get a free season pass and discounted tickets for friends. (credit: CBS) Applicants will also be treated to a free lunch from Smokin’ Bones BBQ Food Truck. The job fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 8801 N Pecos Street. Water World is expected to be open starting the last weekend of May. MORE INFORMATION: Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO