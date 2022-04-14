ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Man asks to fill Whirlin' Waters lazy river with queso, CCPRC explains logistical issues

By Matt Dillane
WTVC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Queso cheese dip is a party snack loved by many. In fact, one Charleston County resident wants to have a nice float in it. On Wednesday, Charleston County Parks & Recreation Commission (CCPRC) received an...

newschannel9.com

#Lazy River#Parks Recreation#Logistical#Nacho#Wciv#Food Drink#Ccprc#Moe S Southwest Grill
