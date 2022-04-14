ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico wildfire kills 2 people, destroys homes

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire that has burned more than 200 homes on the edge of a mountain community in the southern part of New Mexico and killed two people was caused when a power line was toppled by strong winds, according to state authorities. Crews worked Thursday to restore power to...

