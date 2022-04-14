ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Cornerstone helps students afford high fashion for prom season

By Deidre Montague
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5yyh_0f9BzO8200

VERNON — Prom season typically means a high price tag for high fashion, but The Cornerstone Foundation is in its seventh year of helping local high school students with the hefty cost.

The annual free Prom Boutique store is open to all high school students on April 29 and 30, at 1C Prospect St., offering gently used and new evening gowns and tuxedos, shoes, evening bags, jewelry and makeup.

Much like a posh boutique, students can try on the garments, and take home the items of their choice. Minor alterations are also available on site for free.

Spokeswoman Alexis Carmichael said that the foundation started this annual event seven years ago when students came to the nonprofit looking for a prom dress. That let the agency know there was a need to offer prom attire to the community. The event has since grown, as they have received over 450 donated prom dresses for the boutique this year.

Christine Filanowicz, director of the Clothing Bank and the Prom Boutique, said that in the beginning, the clothing bank had just a few prom dresses hanging on a rack.

“Then it became, ‘well gee, you know, I’m having a problem. Do you have dresses?’” she said a customer asked about eight years ago.

Filanowicz then decided to send out notices to the public, seeking donations of prom dresses and formal eveningwear. The rest is history, she said of the growth.

It started as a service for Vernon students and nearby communities, including East Hartford, Ellington, Manchester, South Windsor, and Tolland. But in 2018 organizers said they served high school students from farther away, including from Ashford, Rocky Hill, and Putnam.

One of the things that stood out for Filanowicz this year was helping one particular girl who was from Hungary and new to this country look for a prom dress with her family.

She got her dress and all the accessories, Filanowicz said. As she went outside holding her new dress, Filanowicz said the girl exclaimed “‘Best day ever!’ How do you not look at that with joy?” Filanowicz asked.

Filanowicz said that only a couple of weeks ago, the girl did not have a dress.

“She didn’t know anything about a prom. ‘What’s a prom? We don’t have that in Hungary.’ That was fun working with them … watching (the moms) look at their girls in their gowns at the mirror,” Filanowicz said.

The mother of the girl from Hungary “just had tears coming down — she was so excited for her daughter,” she said.

Cornerstone is a faith-based ministry run primarily by volunteers that provides food, shelter, clothing and outreach services in five buildings spread throughout downtown Rockville.

With its annual Prom Boutique, the nonprofit provides a unique service for high school students.

Rockville High School Principal Jason Magao said he greatly values the community partnership that the school has with the boutique.

“The Cornerstone Prom Boutique has provided our students with amazing opportunities to attend proms without having to concern themselves with the significant costs involved in purchasing a dress from store,” Magao said. “Our staff and students alike support Cornerstone and we truly appreciate what they provide in return to our students and families. We cannot thank them enough.”

For love of the game

For love of the game

TOLLAND — Nathan Bowes fell in love with baseball at a very young age. He’s loved the game ever since. But Bowes knows that there are other kids who don’t get the chance to fall in love with the game because they never get the opportunity to play it.
TOLLAND, CT
