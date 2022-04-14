Police: Drugs, guns found in Campbell raid
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested after a raid in Campbell.
Campbell Police along with Youngstown's Neighborhood Response Unit conducted the raid at a home on Princess Street before 9 .a.m. Thursday. It was at a tri-plex apartment.
Police reportedly found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and an assault rifle in the home.
One person was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Police say charges are pending for the items found during the raid.
