Auburn basketball has ascended to a level that no one saw coming. The architect of this is Bruce Pearlwho has revitalized the program. While Pearl is a great coach during games, the biggest change for Auburn has been on the recruiting front. Before Pearl arrived in 2014, Auburn used to struggle to land four-star recruits, now Auburn is going after and landing some of the best recruits in the country. In fact, nine of the 10 names on this list were recruited by Pearl and his staff.

