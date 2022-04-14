Hillsdale begins its programs this month

SOMERS — The Blake Center for Faith and Freedom, part of the strongly conservative Michigan-based Hillsdale College that moved into a building on Hall Hill Road in 2020, will begin its academic programming this spring, officials with the institution say.

A seminar titled “Religious Liberty and the American Founding” will be led by Hillsdale government professor Matthew Spalding and politics professor Khalil Habib on April 29-30 and May 20-21.

The center will also host community events for Somers and East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, including the upcoming 50th annual Somers Rotary Club Fishing Derby in May, when families will be able to fish for trout from one of the many ponds on the property, Hillsdale spokeswoman Emily Davis said.

Under its current special use permit, most events held at the Blake Center are planned for fewer than 50 attendees, Davis said. Demographics of the attendees will vary, depending on the nature of the event, she said.

Seminars predominantly consist of adult students. During admissions workshops, Davis said, the center has had high-school-age students. Planned student retreats will have college-age students.

“The Blake Center shares the mission of Hillsdale College, founded in 1944 by Free-Will Baptists to provide sound learning, improve the hearts of its students, uphold the essentials of the Christian faith and religion, and perpetuate the inestimable blessings resulting from the prevalence of civil and religious liberty,” Davis said in an email.

The center will continue that mission with programs that focus on Christianity, Western civilization, and America, and will include seminars, lectures, and training sessions for kindergarten through Grade 12 teachers, she said.

Labin Duke, recently named the center’s first executive director, said he’s excited to continue Hillsdale’s serious commitment to the Christian faith, which he said is “rare these days” and what attracted him to the school. Duke has more than 10 years of experience working for nonprofit Christian organizations. According to Davis, he will guide the college’s religious, educational, and outreach efforts in Somers.

Duke most recently served as the executive vice president for institutional advancement at Nashotah House, an Anglican seminary in Nashotah, Wisconsin. Prior to that, he was the director of donor relations at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, the largest Baptist university in the world, and the director of donor management at the evangelical Dallas Theological Seminary, which is known as a center of modern dispensational teaching, an analytical system for interpreting the Bible based on a literal translation.

He pursued biblical and theological studies at Quachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas; and earned a master of theology degree in academic ministry at Dallas Theological Seminary.

“Labin has two degrees in theology and extensive experience in Christian education,” said Rich Péwé, vice president for administration at Hillsdale College. “He is an excellent fit for Hillsdale and its outreach programs at the Blake Center.”

Péwé said the college is excited to see that “the gifts from Pres and Helen Blake will be well-used” under Duke’s guidance, referring to S. Prestley and Helen Blake, who donated the property to Hillsdale.

The Blake Center’s 100-acre property was donated to Hillsdale, along with $25 million, in 2019 by the Blakes. S. Prestley Blake was a co-founder of Friendly’s Ice Cream. Among the included buildings donated by the Blakes was a stone barn that Hillsdale plans to recondition into a chapel for religious ceremonies or services in connection with college events, Davis said.

The Blake Center includes the Blakes’ former home at 732 Hall Hill Road, a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s 18th-century Monticello mansion that the Blakes had built in 2016.

The Blakes sold the Monticello replica at auction to John and Lynn Papale, who sold it to the college for $3 million.

Hillsdale College was originally located in Spring Harbor, Michigan, and opened in 1844 with five students. In 1853, with a growing student population, the school moved to Hillsdale, Michigan, where today there are some 1,500 undergraduate students.

The New York Times reported this week that Hillsdale is seeking to grow its network of classical public charter schools, which now has 24 schools in 13 states.

Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee has invited the college to start 50 schools there using public funds, including $32 million set aside for charter facilities, the Times reported. The schools focus on “the centrality of the Western tradition.”

Connecticut’s Education Department is in the process of accepting applications for new charter schools, which are due Dec. 1.

The Times report says Hillsdale, although small, is influential in conservative politics and frequently draws visits from Republican leaders.