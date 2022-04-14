ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How alcohol-related deaths have changed over the past two decades

By Stacker, Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the last 20 years, a disturbing trend emerged: Most 50 states have seen a significant increase in alcohol-related deaths.

Besides more obvious alcohol-related deaths like alcohol poisoning or drunk-driving accidents, prolonged heavy alcohol use can cause a range of health problems, which can lead to death.

To determine how alcohol-related deaths have changed in every state over 20 years, Zinnia Health examined data between 2000 and 2020 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Delaware

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 133 deaths (up 160.8% from 2000)
    • 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 107.7% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 986,809 (up 25.9% from 2000)

Florida

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 3,419 deaths (up 155.0% from 2000)
    • 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 86.9% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 21,733,312 (up 36.0% from 2000)

Maryland

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 600 deaths (up 104.1% from 2000)
    • 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 76.8% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 6,055,802 (up 14.3% from 2000)

Massachusetts

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 1,006 deaths (up 195.0% from 2000)
    • 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 170.4% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 6,893,574 (up 8.6% from 2000)

New Jersey

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 861 deaths (up 68.8% from 2000)
    • 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 8,882,371 (up 5.6% from 2000)

New York

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 1,883 deaths (up 62.5% from 2000)
    • 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 19,336,776 (up 1.9% from 2000)

Pennsylvania

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 1,272 deaths (up 170.1% from 2000)
    • 10.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 163.2% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 12,783,254 (up 4.1% from 2000)

Virginia

  • 2020 alcohol-related death stats:
    • 996 deaths (up 178.2% from 2000)
    • 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 127.5% from 2000)
    • 2020 state population: 8,590,563 (up 21.4% from 2000)

2020 statistics are provided, including the number of alcohol-related deaths, how this figure compares per 100,000 people, the state population that year according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the 20-year percent change for all three of these statistics.

Local
Pennsylvania Health
