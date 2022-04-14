ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Brother avoids prison time in North Dakota gunrunning

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

For the second time in three days, Jacqueline Johnson was in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Wednesday to support a son who had pleaded guilty to federal crimes in a drug- and gun-running scheme between East Hartford and Minot, North Dakota.

“I’m sorry I am here again,” she told Judge Alvin W. Thompson.

But after her son, Andre Omar Johnson, was sentenced Wednesday, Jacqueline Johnson had reason to be satisfied, as she did after her other son, Courtney Johnson, was sentenced Monday — for the same reasons.

Thompson gave both men sentences of time served based on their significant efforts at rehabilitation since they were arrested in the scheme several years ago.

Under the sentences the judge imposed, Andre Johnson will be on “supervised release,” which is similar to probation, for three years, compared to the four years of supervised release his brother will have to serve.

Andre Johnson pleaded guilty in June 2018 to conspiring to commit three crimes: distribution of marijuana, crack cocaine, and 500 grams or more of cocaine; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and unlawfully dealing in firearms and transporting them across state lines.

Free on bond since then, he has worked steadily, has completed classes to obtain a commercial driver’s license, and is “on the verge of getting fully licensed,” defense lawyer Gerald M. Klein told the judge.

Johnson said his involvement in the drug and gun crimes is “the biggest mistake I have ever made in my life.”

The judge said in explaining his sentencing decision that a goal like that can be a “powerful motivator.”

There was little disagreement between the two sides in the case. Both Klein and prosecutor Patricia Stolfi Collins described Johnson’s crimes as “very serious.”

Collins said authorities didn’t have any evidence that Johnson was violent, which differentiated him from some other participants in the scheme.

Second Case

DEFENDANT: Andre Omar Johnson, who was part of a group of drug dealers based in the Mayberry Village housing complex in East Hartford.

SENTENCE: Time served and three years of supervised release.

Andre and Courtney Johnson were part of a group of young men based in the Mayberry Village housing complex in East Hartford who sold marijuana, powder cocaine, and crack from 2014 to 2017 in Connecticut, the prosecutor wrote. After Courtney Johnson moved to North Dakota to live with his girlfriend, his friends started visiting him there, selling drugs at better prices than they could get in Connecticut, and obtaining guns, which was easier to do in North Dakota.

Members of the group would buy guns from people who had advertised them on a website, paying with a combination of real and counterfeit money, according to the prosecutor.

In one case, three of the men forcibly robbed a seller of a gun, in an incident that authorities concluded happened at Courtney Johnson’s home, she added.

Authorities unraveled the scheme after Daniel Antonio Vazquez used one of the fraudulently obtained guns in East Hartford to shoot at a car occupied by a man he believed had robbed him during a marijuana deal years earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dakota#Guns#Prison#Sentencing#District Court
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Firing Squad Executions Get the Green Light in South Carolina

South Carolina said it is finally prepared to carry out firing squad executions, now that renovations on the death chamber were completed. The state Corrections Department announced the news Friday, about 10 months after South Carolina passed a law that gave death row inmates the options of death by firing squad, lethal injection, or the electric chair. The legislation made the latter the primary means of execution, citing difficulties procuring the drugs for most lethal injection, which is the widely used method of execution in the United States.
POLITICS
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Postal worker hoarded thousands of pieces of mail in Pennsylvania, feds say

A 29-year-old former Pennsylvania postal employee has pleaded guilty to keeping thousands of pieces of mail and not delivering them, federal prosecutors say. The Pottsville resident was charged with obstruction of the mail and subsequently pleaded guilty, according to court documents and a March 22 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
369
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy