ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail experts warn new rules could slow supply chain

By Chris Woodward
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgKRG_0f9ByAsV00
Chris Woodward (Inside Sources)

Railroads face the same challenges as every other American business: Struggling to find workers, dealing with supply-chain disruptions, and meeting real-time customer demands. The difference is rail is the backbone of America’s supply chain and when it has slowdowns, it affects the entire economy.

Which is why, freight rail advocates argue, this is the wrong time to impose more federal regulations on the industry, particularly rules that could make it harder for rail to meet market demand.

Federal regulators are considering a federal reciprocal switching rule regulating how rail companies charge for the use of their facilities and customers by their competitors.

“Shippers argue reciprocal switching would create more competition in a consolidated industry, and in turn pressure carriers to offer lower rates and better service,” wrote Supply Chain Dive editor Sarah Zimmerman. “Railroads argue the opposite, saying it could exacerbate delays by forcing additional complexity into their operations.”

Economist Robert Shapiro believes the math is clear: “This regulation — if it were to be approved — would dampen investment in railroad networks,” he said during a transportation roundtable hosted by InsideSources. “For consumers, their costs would go up.”

The concept of “switching” — private companies allowing their competitors to share their infrastructure or networks — is relatively common in the private sector. At issue in the new regulation is the federal government forcing a large number of switches that, rail advocates say, is much more complicated than it sounds. The result, whereby railroads would turn traffic over to competitors, would be inefficiencies and delays at a time when rail is already battling labor and equipment shortages.

“By imposing it, mandating it, you run into a whole problem of potential bottlenecks and delays and unrecoverable costs with investment and gross inefficiencies,” said Stephen Pociask with American Consumer Institute. “If someone gets favorable pricing as a result, then who is going to pay more for it? It’s either going to raise the rates on the other shippers, or you’re going to affect the earnings, or you’re going to do both.”

The Associated Press reports that lack of rail capacity is already leading to farmers being turned away from full grain elevators and ethanol plants cutting production while waiting for empty railcars to arrive. The speakers argued the solution is to keep rail profitable so the industry will continue to draw investment and expand its services. Raising fees and cutting profits would have the opposite effect.

Still, it would appear the Surface Transportation Board (STB) is giving this regulation serious consideration. That was after an executive order from President Biden in 2021 to further policies aimed at increasing competition. In terms of rail, Biden said railroads tend to own their tracks and put their freight above that of others. STB was told to require track owners to, among other things, strengthen rules for fair treatment of competing freight companies.

U.S. Wheat Associates is among the suppliers asking STB for reciprocal switching. “Except for the Pacific Northwest, U.S. wheat production is not close to river transportation, and export facilities are too far away to rely on trucking,” wrote USW Market Analyst Michael Anderson in March. “As a result, railroads play a key role in the export supply system (but) over the last decade, rail rates have increased exponentially, and rates to ship wheat are higher than for other commodities with similar handling characteristics.”

Shapiro, who served in the Clinton administration and was an economic adviser to President Barack Obama, conceded there are “certain goods that can realistically really only be shipped by rail, such as coal and wheat.”

However, he rejected the monopoly argument. “Advocates of this regulation say this only applies to certain pieces of the network in which a single railroad has a monopoly,” Shapiro said. “But there is, in effect, no monopoly because the fact that there is only one railroad serving one particular location between two points doesn’t mean that the shipment has to use that route.”

There are often other competitive forces at play that shippers can use that will avoid that single service place, Shapiro said. “There is plenty of competition apart from other goods that can be shipped by truck as well as rail or by barge if the single service facility is over a body of water.”

Railroads point to “product and geographic competition” as factors to consider, meaning manufacturers can substitute products for production to not rely on rail service oftentimes, or get the same product from different regions, thereby changing the equation for how the product arrives — including by rail.

Pociask pointed to another potential effect of the proposed regulations: Moving more freight off rail and onto roads and highways.

Switching mandates could lead to rail bottlenecks, which would drive up costs and delay goods from reaching the marketplace. And because trucks produce significantly more emissions per ton of freight moved — rail reduces emissions by 75 percent on average compared to trucking — the effects will be felt beyond the rail yard.

Chris Woodward writes about industry and technology for InsideSources.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

California port chief warns China lockdowns are ‘concerning’ for global supply chain

China’s weeks-long COVID-19 lockdowns are posing a risk to the global supply chain, one West Coast port director warned on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. "We're almost about one month, or four weeks, of those lockdowns in Shenzhen and Shanghai; it hasn't really affected the ports," Cordero told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "However, it has affected the supply chain in China."
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

If globalization is really over, what happens to supply chains?

Tariffs, COVID, port pileups, the Ever Given, the Russia-Ukraine war, mounting U.S.-China tensions — it seems like threats to world trade are the rule, not the exception. What does this mean to the future of global supply chains?. The positive view: Importers see the risks ahead and will act....
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China's Widening COVID Curbs Threaten Global Supply Chain Paralysis

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones. While some factory owners try to tough it out through "closed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Rail Service#Railroads#Ethanol#American#Supply Chain Dive#Insidesources
marketplace.org

There’s more free capacity on trucks. That means supply chains may be loosening.

Recently, it’s been looking like congested supply chains have been easing a bit. There’s a big decline in the number of ships waiting to get into the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and according to freight analysts at Cass Information Systems, freight volumes eased a bit in March, which has freed up capacity for the trucks that haul goods around the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

China-Europe Rail Lines, The Latest Supply-Chain Issue: Bloomberg

Million-plus containers set to ride railway linking Western Europe to Eastern China via Russia now have to find new routes by sea, adding to costs and threatening to worsen the global supply chain chaos, reported Bloomberg. Amid Russia-Ukraine chaos, exporters and logistics firms transporting auto parts, cars, laptops, and smartphones...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Three Key Rules for Resilient Supply Chains

Over the past two years, manufacturers have experienced unprecedented supply and demand chain disruption. How have supply chain best practices performed in meeting these rigors of this new normal and providing the resilience needed? And what additional supply chain practices must be put in place to provide the flexibility needed to accommodate shifting manufacturing strategies?
ECONOMY
Roll Call Online

SEC climate rule avoids full mandate on supply chain emissions

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed rule to require disclosure by corporations on climate-related financial risk creates a gray area for how suppliers and other third parties address their own emissions and may limit its benefit for the environment, according to advocates and corporate attorneys. Spanning more than 500...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Expert insights on navigating 2022 healthcare supply chain trends

After facing many unpredictable supply challenges in the past couple years, it’s important to carry any lessons learned into 2022. In a recent Q&A with Cardinal Health and Becker’s Hospital Review, Joe Walsh, founder of Supply Chain Sherpas, discussed how supply chain leaders can best prepare for the year ahead.
HEALTH SERVICES
bloomberglaw.com

Offshore Wind Interconnection Process and Cost Considerations

As the Biden administration pushes full steam ahead with offshore wind development in the U.S., the burgeoning industry now confronts an issue of growing importance: How to deliver the power from offshore projects to the onshore grid. The interconnection of utility-scale offshore wind projects to the transmission grid will produce both process and cost risks that developers, utilities, and investors must consider early in their planning process.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Demand for Tesla Vehicles Is Through the Roof

Depending on the Tesla model you order, you could take delivery as late as the middle of next year. A backlog increase comes even as Tesla has increased the prices of its vehicles several times. Boosting production is a major focus for the company in 2022. You’re reading a free...
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Making Sand Is the Solution To Reduce Waste According To Study

Sand is the most utilized natural resource on the globe, second only to water. Its extraction from oceans, rivers, beaches, and quarries, on the other hand, influences the environment and nearby populations. According to a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy