Mother killed four days after 3-year-old daughter found murdered inside burning Baltimore home

Maryland State Police have released the name of a woman found dead Tuesday on the side of I-95 just beyond the Cecil County line.

WMAR-2 has confirmed that 30-year-old Danielle Shanae Parnell is the biological mother of three-year-old My’royal Bennett, who was killed last Friday in a Baltimore City house fire.

RELATED : Baltimore Police reveal name of three-year-old girl murdered inside burning home Friday

Both deaths have since been ruled homicides, although official causes have yet to be determined.

So far no arrests have been made in either case, and police have revealed no potential motive.

We will continue working on this story and provide updates as they become available.

