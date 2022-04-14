ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp once texted about Amber Heard's 'rotting corpse' and said his ex 'ruined' a 'cool life'

By Zac Ntim
Insider
 2 days ago

Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom during the his defamation case against Amber Heard at Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, on April 12, 2022.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

  • Amber Heard's lawyer read private text messages Johnny Depp sent to his friend about his ex-wife.
  • In one text sent in 2016, Depp said he hoped Heard was a "rotting corpse."
  • "That cunt ruined such a fucking cool life we had for a while," Depp wrote about Heard.

Johnny Depp once told his longtime friend that he hoped his ex-wife Amber Heard's corpse was left rotting in a car trunk in text messages revealed in court Wednesday during the actor's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

The texts between Depp and Isaac Baruch — who has also been Depp's longtime neighbor — originate from October 2016 and were unveiled in court as Baruch took the stand on day three of Depp and Heard's defamation trial.

As Insider previously reported, Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post that detailed her experience with domestic violence. Depp's name wasn't mentioned, but the article was widely interpreted as being about him. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million last year due to statements her ex's lawyers made about her.

In one of the texts read by Heard's lawyer, Depp said he hoped his ex-wife's "rotting corpse is decomposing in the fucking trunk of a Honda Civic." In a separate text sent to Baruch, Depp wrote about his ex-wife: "That cunt ruined such a fucking cool life we had for a while."

When asked if he recalled receiving the messages in question, Baruch said: "Yeah, it was written."

Baruch later cried during cross-examination by Heard's lawyers when discussing how the actress' allegations have affected Depp's life.

"Am I angry anymore? What I am is tired, and I want this all to end, her to go heal, him to go heal," Baruch said, according to Deadline . "So many people have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and she created, and it has gone out the door and around the world."

Heard and Depp's legal teams convened in court on Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5oCJ_0f9BxzPz00
Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard, right, outside Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

Getty/Getty

Earlier this week during the trial's opening statements, Ben Rottenborn, one of Heard's lawyers, said that "the monster would come out" of Depp during the pair's relationship when he drank and took drugs.

"Amber Heard never wanted to unearth for the public who the real Johnny Depp is," Rottenborn told the court Tuesday. "But that's going to come out over the course of this trial. You are going to see who the real Johnny Depp is."

Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, on the other hand, described Heard as a liar Tuesday during opening statements and said her claims ruined the actor's career and alienated him from producers who once favored the movie star.

"When, like Mr. Depp, your career depends on your image and your reputation, or whether movie producers want their movie associated with you, that can be particularly harmful," Chew told the court.

"By choosing to lie about her husband for her own personal benefit, Amber Heard chose to ruin his reputation," he added.

Read the original article on Insider

ur mom
2d ago

all those mean texts are that, mean texts nothing else. if he were to hurt her I'm sure she wouldn't be standing for the trail. she'd be in wheelchair permanently talking through a keyboard CUZ HE did SOOO much damage.

Reply
24
Denise Branch
2d ago

JUST BECAUSE HE TEXTED THAT, doesn't mean that he ever actually physically abused her. people vent on text messages and it's usually nothing that they would ever do hell if you pulled up my text messages about my ex's they'd be horrible too. though I don't think I ever said anything that bad. just close to it 😜🤪

Reply
13
kissmygrits87
2d ago

SHE was the abuser if Depp had hurt any other female like every others man's case we would have heard of multiple women coming out! yet the women in his past say he was good to them!

Reply
10
Insider

Insider

