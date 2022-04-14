ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter users react to Elon Musk offering to buy the platform: 'I'm going to leave'

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Twitter users flocked to their feeds after news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to pay $41.3 billion to buy the social platform Thursday morning.

Musk provided a letter on Wednesday to Twitter Inc. offering to buy the remaining shares of the company after recently purchasing 9% of its stock and becoming the platform's largest shareholder.

The richest man in the world offered to pay $54.20 per share and revealed he had been buying shares almost daily since Jan. 31.

Twitter users were on both sides of the spectrum when it came to Musk's offer, with some supporting the billionaire while others tweeted the "end was near."

"Twitter is too important to be owned and controlled by a single person," Fred Wilson, a venture capitalist and Twitter investor, tweeted. "The opposite should be happening. Twitter should be decentralized as a protocol that powers an ecosystem of communication products and services."

On Sunday, Musk refused to join the company's board . His latest grab at the platform is an effort to make Twitter "the platform for free speech around the globe," he said.

"I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk wrote in the letter.

Here's how Twitter users are reacting:

Contributing: Scott Gleeson

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twitter users react to Elon Musk offering to buy the platform: 'I'm going to leave'

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

