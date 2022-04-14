ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

By The Associated Press
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate. The Justice...

