Billings, MT

Man arrested following 4-hour standoff in Billings

By Q2 News
 2 days ago
BILLINGS - One man was arrested Wednesday night following a four-hour standoff in central Billings Wednesday night.

The Billings Police Department was called out to a house on the intersection of Sixth Street West and Custer Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic dispute involving a male and female.

Before arriving on scene, a neighbor engaged the situation. They were able to get the female out, but the man barricaded himself inside.

According to Capt. Shawn Mayo, officers tried multiple times to talk him into coming out, but he never exited.

Finally around 7:30 p.m., law enforcement blew open the front door and gained entry to the residence.

The suspect then ran out the back door, peacefully surrendering before being arrested and taken into custody.

Police said the suspect has multiple assault and weapon charges against him.

No one was injured during the standoff.

