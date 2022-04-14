ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

City, state leaders outline New Haven violence prevention initiative

By Jenn Brink
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community, city, state and federal leaders announced details of the first phase of a new gun violence prevention initiative by the New Haven Office of Violence Prevention.

The program is called PRESS: Program for Reintegration, Engagement, Safety, and Support.

Leaders said the program will provide a whole-systems, multi-agency approach, and supportive case management for individuals identified at high risk of involvement with firearms.

Mayor Justin Elicker will be joined by Community Services Administrator Mehul Dalal, New Haven Department of Community Resilience Acting Director Carlos Sosa-Lombardo, New Haven Police Department Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson, U.S. Attorney’s Office Chief of Violent Crimes John Pierpont, New Haven Parole Supervisor Netasia Jones, Adult Probation Regional Manager George Tzepos, and other PRESS community partners.

WTNH

NEW HAVEN, CT
