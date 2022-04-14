ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

5 expert tips for how to open a bottle of wine — plus, what to do if you don't have a corkscrew

By Connie Chen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKccD_0f9BwR8g00

Connie Chen/Insider

Corks can be stubborn, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying a bottle of wine. With the right tools on hand, it will be much easier to open any wine bottle. While it's technically possible to remove the cork from a wine bottle without a wine opener, you'll save a lot of time and energy by investing in a waiter's corkscrew, winged corkscrew, lever corkscrew, or electric opener.

Below are the step-by-step processes for how to use each of these tools to open your bottle of red, white, or rosé, taken from our experience testing the best wine openers of 2022 and expert insights from sommeliers and winemakers. If you're looking for a few bottles to try out a technique, check out our guide to the best wine subscriptions or the best places to buy alcohol online .

And if you find yourself in a situation where you can't use any of the recommended tools, we also share some more creative solutions to uncork your wine bottle without a corkscrew. (Though, be advised: your mileage may vary.)

How to open a bottle of wine

How to open a wine bottle with a waiter's corkscrew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pp82R_0f9BwR8g00

Connie Chen/Insider

"The classic double-hinged waiter's corkscrew [also known as a wine key] is the gold standard that people should master. It's probably one of the most common types in the wine world," said Peter Mondavi, Jr., co-proprietor of Charles Krug Winery . Other wine experts agree: a waiter's corkscrew is reliable, easy to master, and the most compact option to open a bottle of wine.

The best waiter's corkscrews are double hinged. They have a foil cutter and handle on one side, a screw in the middle, and two notched pieces on the other side.

  1. To use it, open up both sides of the opener so it looks like a "T" and insert the screw into the center of the cork. Make sure it's twisted into the cork all the way to the top of the screw.
  2. Bring the side with the notched pieces down toward the bottle and hook the upper piece on the lip of the bottle.
  3. This gives you the leverage to bring the cork out by pulling the handle on the other side upwards.
  4. The cork should now be halfway out.
  5. Move and hook the bottom piece on the lip of the bottle, and continue pulling the handle to completely remove the cork.

Pro tip: " Though not very graceful, [this method is] functional for a very stubborn cork: Place the bottle on the ground between your feet. Firmly hold the neck of the bottle down and pull straight up on the corkscrew handle. Once the cork is broken loose, you can bring it up to the table to finish the job," said Mondavi, Jr.

Shop the best waiter's corkscrews we tested in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtyrU_0f9BwR8g00
Le Creuset Waiter's Friend Corkscrew $50.00 FROM AMAZON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgpF8_0f9BwR8g00 Truetap Double-Hinged Corkscrew $7.30 FROM AMAZON

How to open a wine bottle with a wing corkscrew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MTMC_0f9BwR8g00

Connie Chen/Insider

A winged corkscrew has a wing on each side along with a top handle connected to a screw in the middle.

  1. To use it, insert the screw into the middle of the cork and twist the handle to push the screw all the way in. Hold the bottom of the corkscrew as you twist the screw in, so your bottle doesn't go flying.
  2. While you're twisting the screw in, the wings will lift up.
  3. Hold and push down the wings at the same time to remove the cork.

Pro tip: Move slowly when you push the wings down. If you're working with a stubborn cork, you can break your winged corkscrew if you're moving too quickly.

Shop the best winged corkscrews we tested in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XznRh_0f9BwR8g00 KitchenAid Gourmet Winged Corkscrew $23.18 FROM AMAZON Originally $24.99 | Save 7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6ju7_0f9BwR8g00 OXO Good Grips Winged Corkscrew with Removable Foil Cutter $22.99 FROM OXO

How to open a bottle of wine with a lever corkscrew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sz797_0f9BwR8g00

Connie Chen/Insider

A lever corkscrew has a lever on one side and is a bit clunkier than waiter's keys and winged corkscrews.

  1. To use it, twist the screw into the middle of the cork.
  2. Squeeze the bottom of the opener and pull the lever upwards to remove the cork.

Pro tip: We don't recommend a lever corkscrew if you like being able to see that the cork has been removed. Its cylindrical design covers the entire bottle opening, so it can be hard to tell at a glance if you've successfully removed the cork. In addition, wine experts generally don't like lever corkscrews because they take up a lot of space and tend to not come with foil cutters. (Our best pick below is an exception and comes with a foil cutter)

Shop the best lever corkscrews we tested in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRKBF_0f9BwR8g00 Rabbit Vertical Lever Corkscrew $55.99 FROM AMAZON $55.99 FROM BED BATH & BEYOND

How to open a wine bottle with an electric corkscrew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0X1w_0f9BwR8g00

Connie Chen/Insider

Electric corkscrews make it really easy to remove a cork by doing all the work for you. The downsides are that they need to be charged and take up a lot of space.

  1. To use it, position it directly over the center of the cork.
  2. The controls may vary depending on the specific electric opener you get. Generally, there is an up and a down button.
  3. Press and hold the down button and the opener will insert the screw into the cork and remove the cork. Hold the bottle as the opener operates, so it won't go flying.
  4. Press the up button and it will push the cork off the screw.

Shop the best electric corkscrews we tested in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35m3aK_0f9BwR8g00 Secura Electric Wine Opener $25.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $29.99 | Save 13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04QTEL_0f9BwR8g00 Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter $19.98 FROM AMAZON Originally $24.99 | Save 20% $19.98 FROM BED BATH & BEYOND $34.93 FROM WALMART

How to open a bottle of wine with an Ah-So wine opener
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368BvZ_0f9BwR8g00

Amazon

Old or vintage corks require extra care and delicate handling. "If you suspect from the start that you are working with a tricky cork, I'd go straight to the Ah-So opener. You may want to keep a decanter close by just in case you encounter a bit of crumbling along the way," said Katie Griesbeck, the vice president of sales and marketing at Cakebread Cellars .

  1. To use it, wiggle the longer prong of the opener between the cork and lip of the bottle.
  2. Then wiggle the shorter prong in on the other side.
  3. Twist the handle slowly to remove the cork.

Shop the best Ah-So wine openers we recommend in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47evsz_0f9BwR8g00 Monopol Westmark Steel Two Prong Cork Puller $25.29 FROM AMAZON

How to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew or wine opener
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJuOv_0f9BwR8g00

Connie Chen/Insider

It's heartbreaking when you want to open a bottle of wine but realize you don't have a corkscrew on you. Here are 6 easy, creative ways to get the cork out with common household items. Warning: things could get messy, and you may lose a bit of wine depending on which method you use.

With a screw, screwdriver, and hammer

  1. Use the screwdriver to twist a long screw into the cork. Leave about an inch of the screw outside of the cork.
  2. With the back of the hammer, pull out the screw, and the cork along with it.

With a house key or serrated knife

  1. Insert the house key or serrated knife into the cork at a 45-degree angle.
  2. Now twist the house key or knife to remove the cork. A knife may be more comfortable to hold since it has a handle.

With a wooden spoon (or any long and sturdy object)

  1. If you don't mind pushing the cork into the bottle, you can use the handle of any long object to push the cork inside.

Pro tip: This method works best with newer corks that won't crumble once pushed in. If there are any small cork bits floating in your bottle, pour your wine over a mesh strainer to catch the pieces.

With a bike pump (or any air pump with a needle)

  1. Insert the needle of the pump all the way through the cork until it reaches the space between the bottom of the cork and the wine.
  2. Pump the bottle with air to force the cork up and out.
  3. Only pump until enough of the cork is out for you to pull it with your fingers. You don't want the cork to explode.

With a lighter

  1. Use the flame of a lighter at the neck of the bottle, where there's an air gap between the bottom of the cork and the wine.
  2. Rotate the bottle slowly as you heat it so the heat is distributed evenly and you don't shatter the glass.
  3. Continue heating it until the cork lifts out and you can pull out the rest with your fingers.

With a flat-soled shoe

  1. Place the bottom of the bottle in the shoe, where you'd normally put your heel.
  2. Hold the bottom of the shoe against a wall, with the bottle parallel to the ground.
  3. Tap the wall with the shoe and bottle together and keep striking until the cork comes out.

Pro tip: The shoe should have a rigid sole, with not too much cushioning.

Read our full guide to how to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew for more detailed information on each of the methods above .

Check out our other wine-related buying guides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dWBF_0f9BwR8g00

Winc

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

We Asked So You Don't Have To: An Expert Guide To Facial Tools

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Oh, the vast, vast world of facial tools. On beauty websites and in stores alike, there's an entire dedicated section for these ever-changing devices. Looking to prevent breakouts? There's a tool for that. Craving more bounce-back from your skin? Many tools for that. Trying to define your cheekbones via lymphatic massage? Countless tools for that as well.
SKIN CARE
One Green Planet

Don’t Drink Another Bottled Water Until You Watch This Video

@theholistichusband Reply to @liraaa.g #water #waterpurifier #purifiedwater #cleanwater #watersafety #healthtips #healthydrinks ♬ original sound – Joshua Feigelman. This TikTok user warns his viewers not to drink another bottled water until they watch this video. @theholistichusband explains that many popular brands of plastic water bottles, but especially carbonated water, can contain a toxic chemical known as PFAS.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum 'Works as Well' as a Dyson — but at $99, It's a Fraction of the Price

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring cleaning season is still in full swing — so if you haven't started scrubbing the kitchen sink or vacuuming every inch of the house, you've still got plenty of time to jump in on the fun. Start by nabbing the Shark NV105 Navigator Light Upright Vacuum, which is currently under $100 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Decanter#Wine Cellars#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best DIY Bluetooth Speakers

Building your own DIY Bluetooth speaker couldn't be a more brilliant project to start your maker journey. It requires a small components list and fairly basic electronic skills. And besides the electronic element, it can provide the perfect reason for learning a little about woodworking or power tools. To tie...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
makeuseof.com

What Is Desoldering and How Can You Do It?

Whether you've made a mistake in your soldering or you're looking to salvage old components, desoldering is a precious skill that you will often refer to in your DIY journey. Desoldering is essentially the act of removing the solder from components, in order to either correct it with a better solder job or to release the components. In this article we cover why you should desolder, and how you can do it. Read on to find out!
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 45% Off Color Changing Wireless Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with a laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has some great discounts on wireless mice, including a popular model from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because who...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

It’s Back! This Amazon Coupon Lets You Snag Kasa Smart Plugs For Just $6.25 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We have a simple question: do you want to live in a smart home or a dumb home? Because whether you like it or not, the rise of smart home technology implies the existence of the out-of-touch dumb home. Thankfully, you don’t need to drop thousands of dollars on a DIY renovation project and buy a ton of smart lights to upgrade your home. Instead, we found an Amazon coupon that lets you...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hidden trick lets you control your Apple Watch without even touching it

Apple has long been at the forefront when it comes to implementing accessibility features in its products. And while most people know about accessibility features on the Mac and the iPhone, accessibility features on the Apple Watch are less widely known. To this point, there is one accessibility feature on the Apple Watch that lets users initiate certain actions without even having to touch the device.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smart Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Better Indoors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Breathing in fresh, clean air has never been more vital for our health than now. Air purifiers offer the best way to cut down on coughing, irritated eyes, sneezing, headaches, and other symptoms caused by the tiny pollutants floating through your indoor space — and the next generation of machines allow you to take control of your air quality to a whole new level. The best smart air purifiers today boast intelligent features...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Check What Monitor Do You Have

You may have even checked the details on the back of the monitor or rummaged through the drawers for the original manual, but you still have no luck on finding what monitor do you have. But there is one sane and easy method to find just that without going bonkers...
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Best waterproof speakers of 2022

The best waterproof speakers will be able to pump out your favorite music any time, anywhere. If you want to rock out in, near, or under the water, a great waterproof speaker will withstand wetness while checking several of the boxes that we’d apply to any speaker. You don’t need to make any sacrifices for sound quality, nor should you have to bend on battery life, portability, and connectivity. We’re here to help you find the best waterproof speaker for your lifestyle, whether you’re looking to blast Anderson .Paak’s “Malibu” at a pool party or sit in your feels during a Phoebe Bridgers shower session.
ELECTRONICS
Insider

Insider

361K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy