ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Republican uses Hitler as an example of a homeless person who 'went on to lead a life that got him in the history books' while pushing to criminalize camping on public property

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgyi3_0f9BwJK600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFnQx_0f9BwJK600
Republican State Sen. Frank Niceley at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville in February 2016.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

  • Sen. Frank Niceley invoked Hitler to argue for a bill to criminalize camping on public property.
  • Hitler "went on to lead a life that got him in the history books" after being homeless, he said.
  • He added that Hitler led "a very unproductive life." Critics say the bill unfairly targets the homeless.

A Republican state senator in Tennessee invoked Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to support his argument in favor of a bill that would criminalize homeless encampments on public property.

Speaking during a Wednesday debate on the bill , which would classify camping on public property as a misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine or community service work, Sen. Frank Niceley argued that homeless people can "come out of these homeless camps" and lead notable lives.

"I wanted to give you a little history on homelessness," said Niceley. "1910, Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory, and his body language, and how to connect with citizens and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books."

"So, all these people — it's not a dead end, they can come out of this, these homeless camps, and have a productive life or in Hitler's case, a very unproductive life," Niceley went on, referring to the German leader who seized power in the 1930s before initiating World War II and carrying out the Holocaust, which resulted in the systematic killing of millions of people , including 6 million Jews.

Hitler did experience a period of homelessness, including living in a hostel for the homeless in Vienna from 1910 to 1913. A struggling artist at the time, he later said it was the "harshest and saddest" period of his life.

The Tennessee bill, which was later approved by the Senate on a 22-10 vote, now heads to Republican Gov. Bill Lee's desk. It comes after the state made camping on state property a felony offense in 2020 .

According to News 9 in Chattanooga , the bill enables local law enforcement offices to punish people who are homeless at their discretion, with the fine not being mandatory. It also allows for a citation for the first offense.

"It just breaks my heart that we are criminalizing people who have no where else to go," said Democratic state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, according to News 9, adding that the bill could separate homeless individuals from their children.

Nicely is no stranger to controversy. In 2009, he and 3 other Tennessee Republican lawmakers joined a legal effort to try to force President Barack Obama to turn over his birth certificate in order to prove that he was born in the US. Niceley contended at the time that some of Obama's Kenyan relatives said the president was born in that country. And in 2017, he told E&E News that carbon dioxide, emissions of which are a major driver of climate change, is "not a pollutant, it's just as natural as oxygen."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 35

Linda L Guide
1d ago

ya and when it was over he killed himself so he wouldn't have pay for his crimes to humanity ....Now We have Putin attempting to take this world ...will he do the same as Hitler did....

Reply
20
Brian Felker
1d ago

And then there's Ayn Rand, who after a life spent demonizing public welfare programs and those who depended on them found herself in need of assistance. It takes all kinds to run a railroad, don't it?

Reply(1)
14
Ayephor Gott
1d ago

There couldn’t be a different and less revolting individual to “praise” as a means to give inspiration ?? It does not matter what agenda is being pushed, there are certainly better and more ethical ways of doing so. Yes, I know……… freedom of speech; I get it. I guess, perhaps, that’s where “ethical” comes in.?……

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Brenda Gilmore
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#History Books#Homelessness#Homeless Person#Republican#Ap Photo#Nazi#German
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

463K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy