ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Cronenberg Returns With the ‘Crimes of the Future’ Trailer

By Matt Singer
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been eight years since David Cronenberg’s last movie — 2014’s Maps to the Stars — and far longer since he made a truly Cronenbergian film full of his trademarks like body horror and strange and disturbing sexuality. But his latest, Crimes of the Future, is almost here, and you do...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Lea Seydoux
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Shares “Most Disturbing” Part of Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident For Him: “It Was the Yelling of Obscenities”

Jay Leno has weighed in on the incident at last month’s Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is known to have alopecia. The comedian and former Tonight Show host, 71, called Smith a “good guy,” while explaining the most troubling part of the whole ordeal for him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit'SNL' Addresses Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: "Is That a Punishment?"Too...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Mike Epps Returns To The Stage For The ‘Indiana Mike’ Trailer

Mike Epps may be preparing for a role in Sanaa Lathan’s upcoming film, On The Come Up, but he will always make time to return to the stage. In the newly released trailer from Netflix, Epps tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, social media trends, relationships and more in his latest comedy special.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Teases Dark Future With Ominous Trailer

While One Piece doesn't have a panel planned for this weekend's Anime Japan, it still has plans of its own and is set to unearth some major announcements on March 28th. While the details of this upcoming event are few and far between, the staff behind the series have shared a new trailer that hints that all might not be well in the house of Luffy as the War For Wano Arc has put Monkey in quite the tough situation during his fight with Kaido.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Of The Future#Film Star#Cronenbergian
LoneStar 92

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Confirmed to Return on ‘Better Call Saul’

Just a few days ago, Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould were teasing some kind of crossover with Breaking Bad for the spinoff/prequel series’ upcoming sixth and final season. At that point, they were still playing coy with the details. At the show’s season premiere, they said the two shows would “cross over in a way you’ve never seen before.” When asked if that meant Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would appear on the show, Gilligan replied “it would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” That’s a pretty strong hint, but not a confirmation.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Sengoku Dynasty gets a stylish CGI trailer at the Future Games Show

Get a glimpse of the story you'll discover in the brand new CGI story trailer for Sengoku Dynasty that just dropped at the Future Games Show. Arriving later this year, Sengoku Dynasty is a game where you'll aim to rise from peasant to become a leader, craftsman, warrior, or spiritual master by building and growing your village into cities, and eventually a kingdom.
VIDEO GAMES
LoneStar 92

It’s Time For the ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Trailer

It’s been three years since the first season of Russian Doll debuted on Netflix and became one of the streaming service’s biggest word of mouth hits. But with the blink of an eye and a new trailer for the show’s long-awaited second season, it’s like those three years never happened at all. How fitting.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

David Dastmalchian Confirms He Won't Be Returning for Ant-Man 3

David Dastmalchian Confirms He Won't Be Returning for Ant-Man 3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the highly-anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe slated for 2023. The film will reunite Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily's The Wasp after their recent involvement in the Avengers: Endgame. While details about the film remain undisclosed aside from the release date, fans wondered if Scott Lang's hilarious crew will also be back for the third Ant-Man film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LoneStar 92

‘Moon Knight’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

Episode 3 of Moon Knight deepens the mysteries around the central character. Who is the real Moon Knight? Who is his third personality? (We told you he had a third personality! We told you!) Why was Khonshu banished? Who is really the hero and who is the villain here? The video also introduces several key Moon Knight characters, including Anton Mogart, played by the late Gaspard Ulliel, who eventually becomes Moon Knight’s arch-nemesis Midnight Man.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Fanning’s Sheer Lace Slip Dress Is Basically a Nightgown

Dakota Fanning's take on the sheer dress trend is exactly what you’d expect from the actor: It’s feminine but not frilly, sexy but not scandalous. And yep, there are bows. The actor showed off the look at the premiere of Showtime’s The First Lady on April 14, arriving alongside costars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, all of whom play different first ladies throughout the decades. With the help of stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with Fanning’s younger sister Elle, Dakota chose a Rodarte black silk slip dress with a sheer lace cutout angling from the bust to the hip. To keep the look playful, she wore tiny black bows in her hair and accessorized with a chunky Beladora choker. She finished off the look with simple black heels and a flushed, natural makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases Yet Another Steffy Twist: ‘All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose!’

It’s all going down on Tuesday, April 19. Brace yourself, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to rip the rug out from under viewers yet again. How do we know? Because supervising producer Casey Kaspryzk said so, and regular readers will recall that he’s the same guy who first began hinting at the big twist which ultimately turned out to be Finn’s shocking death.
TV SERIES
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy