A look at the Football Power Index for each team in the SEC

As we continue marching towards the end of spring football, the 2022 college football season previews and metrics are coming fast and furious.

Recently ESPN released their Football Power Index (FPI) for the upcoming season. As it should come as no surprise, the entire SEC is well represented among the top team in the country. In fact, only three conference teams didn’t land in the top 30 ratings. Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Missouri have some work to do.

The conference is expected to be a strong contender for an all-SEC affair once again in the College Football Playoffs national championship game as they did last year.

Perhaps this year will have a different outcome, but here is how ESPN’s metric graded out for each SEC team.

14

Vanderbilt Commodores

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: -7.8

Ranking: No. 103 Overall

Projected Record: 3-9

13

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 2.4

Ranking: No. 55 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

12

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 5.2

Ranking: No. 45 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

11

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.6

Ranking: No. 29 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

10

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.7

Ranking: No. 28 Overall

Projected Record: 7-5

9

Florida Gators

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.9

Ranking: No. 25 Overall

Projected Record: 7-5

8

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.9

Ranking: No. 24 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

7

Kentucky Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 11.2

Ranking: No. 20 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

6

Ole Miss Rebels

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 12.3

Ranking: No. 17 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

5

Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 12.8

Ranking: No. 14 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

4

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 13.9

Ranking: No. 11 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

3

Auburn Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 13.9

Ranking: No. 10 Overall

Projected Record: 7-5

2

Georgia Bulldogs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 27.4

Ranking: No. 3 Overall

Projected Record: 11-1

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 28.9

Ranking: No. 1 Overall

Projected Record: 11-1