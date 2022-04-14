ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

A look at the Football Power Index for each team in the SEC

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL0A0_0f9BwBGI00

As we continue marching towards the end of spring football, the 2022 college football season previews and metrics are coming fast and furious.

Recently ESPN released their Football Power Index (FPI) for the upcoming season. As it should come as no surprise, the entire SEC is well represented among the top team in the country. In fact, only three conference teams didn’t land in the top 30 ratings. Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Missouri have some work to do.

The conference is expected to be a strong contender for an all-SEC affair once again in the College Football Playoffs national championship game as they did last year.

Perhaps this year will have a different outcome, but here is how ESPN’s metric graded out for each SEC team.

14

Vanderbilt Commodores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaBJN_0f9BwBGI00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: -7.8

Ranking: No. 103 Overall

Projected Record: 3-9

13

Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CMgM_0f9BwBGI00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 2.4

Ranking: No. 55 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

12

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtdIO_0f9BwBGI00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 5.2

Ranking: No. 45 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

11

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Db50p_0f9BwBGI00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.6

Ranking: No. 29 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

10

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ekgt2_0f9BwBGI00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.7

Ranking: No. 28 Overall

Projected Record: 7-5

9

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tjg7E_0f9BwBGI00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.9

Ranking: No. 25 Overall

Projected Record: 7-5

8

Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3GQY_0f9BwBGI00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 9.9

Ranking: No. 24 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

7

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTFf7_0f9BwBGI00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 11.2

Ranking: No. 20 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

6

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ad1FI_0f9BwBGI00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 12.3

Ranking: No. 17 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

5

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHI8a_0f9BwBGI00
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 12.8

Ranking: No. 14 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

4

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vF03_0f9BwBGI00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 13.9

Ranking: No. 11 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

3

Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0yQW_0f9BwBGI00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 13.9

Ranking: No. 10 Overall

Projected Record: 7-5

2

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xv2n_0f9BwBGI00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 27.4

Ranking: No. 3 Overall

Projected Record: 11-1

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W62Uk_0f9BwBGI00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Rating: 28.9

Ranking: No. 1 Overall

Projected Record: 11-1

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Alabama spring game 2022: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, date, storylines to watch

Alabama will enter the 2022 college football season as one of the favorites to win the national title, this despite coming up on the short end against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, there are a few major questions left to be resolved in spring practice that should be on display in the A-Day spring game on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: ESPN does it again with ridiculous Auburn ranking

Alabama football fans don’t always scrutinize preseason rankings closely. The Crimson Tide is so often at either No. 1 or No. 2, that checking out other teams is less interesting. After all, whatever the Tide’s preseason ranking, as Alabama fans know, in almost every case for the Alabama Crimson Tide to lose it must beat itself.
AUBURN, AL
College Football HQ

SEC announces change to 2022 football schedule

There are some minor changes to the SEC football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, the conference announced this week. There are three changes to the slate in total, with Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri involved, along with some of their non-conference football opponents. The most important ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Power Index#Tennessee Volunteers#Auburn Tigers#Espn#American Football#Sec#Fpi#Vanderbilt Commodores#Florida Gators#Kentucky Wildcats
The Spun

Jadeveon Clowney Expected To Sign With 1 NFL Team

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has still yet to sign with a team in free agency. But according to Cleveland insider Tony Grossi, it’s likely that the three-time Pro Bowler re-signs with the Browns organization before the 2022 season. “Will Clowney and Landry be back for 2022?” a fan...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida earns crystal ball prediction for this transfer portal DL

247Sports’ Blake Alderman logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Florida Gators for Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson on Thursday. Jackson and his mother will be in Gainesville for the Gators’ Orange and Blue game and things have been trending in the right direction since he entered the portal. Alderman’s crystal ball is the lone projection for the Gators on 247Sports as of now and it’s unclear how many other schools have pursued him to the degree UF has.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
The Spun

Insider Names 3 “Most Obvious” Trade Destinations For Kyler Murray

On Thursday afternoon, the drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray took another awkward step. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have not made a new contract offer to Murray. As a result, other teams are “monitoring” for a potential trade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Shares True Feelings On National Title Loss

Nick Saban came close to winning a seventh national championship with Alabama back in January, but his squad fell to Georgia, 33-18. Georgia won its first championship since 1980 with that win after it fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in December, 41-24. It’s been three months since...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Football Kicker Not Currently With Team

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an important announcement this Thursday regarding senior kicker Noah Ruggles. He’s not currently with the team, but the expectation is that he’ll rejoin the Buckeyes in the summer. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has been a productive kicker for...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy