I lived in Italy for a few glorious years, and the family of my childhood best friend, Giuditta, owned a restaurant called La Casellina in the Tuscan hills outside Rufina. We ate there all the time, and I fell madly in love with many of the dishes on the menu. One of them was ravioli with crema di rucola – ravioli with a sauce made from rocket and laden with cream and cheese. The crema in today’s dish is inspired by that sauce, although it doesn’t contain any dairy, and I’ve used silken tofu, which is utterly untraditional. The flavour of the tofu is completely undetectable, though – it just provides a smooth, creamy base for the sauce.

RECIPES ・ 21 HOURS AGO