18 Best Indoor Plants on Amazon to Buy Right Now to Brighten Up Your Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, I always associated silk pillowcases with my grandmother. She slept on one every night and always had the perfect head of hair in between her trips to the beauty salon. Although admittedly prone to horrible sleep habits and extreme bedhead, I am definitely a health and beauty devotee, so I regret never having thought much about including a silk pillowcase in my sleep routine. That was, of course, until they became much more popular in the beauty world, promising not just smooth, frizz-free hair but also hydrated and protected skin and a cool night’s sleep. Still, even I was skeptical of the silk pillowcase’s promises, so I, along with my AT colleagues, put a number of them to the test. After trying several, I can now say I’m committed. My grandmother would be so proud.
Comments / 0