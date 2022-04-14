ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voices: Who will be the next Tory leader? I’d hedge your bets if I were you

By James Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHo9w_0f9BuWcj00

Here’s the bad news for those who find it profoundly disturbing that the two highest political offices in the land are occupied by a pair of common, lockdown-breaking criminals.

While Labour is ahead in the polls, the Tories are still the bookies’ favourites to win the most seats in the next general election. At about 4/6, the implied probability is a little better than 60 per cent. People tend to be a lot more honest with their bets than they do with opinion pollsters, which is why this is worthy of note.

We have to be a little cautious with the numbers. This is not what one would describe as a liquid market. So, there’s not much money lined up on the Betfair exchange – which allows punters to place or lay other people’s bets like a bookie – on either side. It might not be a true market, but the price is still sobering for anyone who believes in the rule of law, and who feels that those who break the law ought to be held to account. Like the Conservative Party used to, or so it told us, anyway.

The criminal prime minister, Boris Johnson , indulging in his time-tested tact of distraction with his staggeringly cruel plan to send asylum seekers to processing centres in Rwanda, is also now commonly 2-1 to be gone this year.

That’s an implied probability of 33 per cent. The price, which has been coming in, doesn’t look terribly attractive given that he isn’t going to do what an honourable man would in the wake of being found to have committed a criminal act: resign.

To get shot of him will require 54 Tory MPs to send letters requesting a confidence vote to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, which Johnson will have to lose. Several Conservative MPs have performed a volte-face and are now saying it’s not the time because there’s a war on. This was also the Daily Mail ’s line, ignoring the fact that the Tories have cheerfully changed leaders during global crises and out-and-out conflicts before.

Another factor, which will surely be on the minds of some as they weigh options and look at the emails coming in from constituents, is the question of who to replace him with.

The criminal chancellor Rishi Sunak ’s odds have fallen faster than the Russian rouble in the early days of Vladimir Putin’s murderous war, thanks to allegations surrounding his wife’s tax affairs as much as his lockdown-breaking criminality. The former 3-1 favourite (with Betfair) has seen his price collapse to 12-1.

He’s probably going to be one of the criminal prime minister’s fiercest defenders from here on out because, if he still fancies the top job, he’s going to need time and a dramatic economic turnaround for his fortunes to recover. The rouble has turned around, courtesy of the Russian central bank’s interventions, so it’s not inconceivable. But I wouldn’t fancy him at double the current price.

From having a clear favourite, the race now looks like one of those big summer sprint horse racing handicaps at Newmarket – but there’s still something there for students of form with an eye on value. This is not solely one for the pin stickers.

The new favourite Liz Truss , available at 6-1 with Paddy Power, has her fans among the Tories’ membership, which is ageing, much more right-wing than the rest of the country, and quite forgiving of people who shoot their mouths off (like Truss has). The parliamentary party may be less so. Those vanity pictures she had taken in tanks, in which she posed as a reincarnated Margaret Thatcher, didn’t go down well. Nor did her call for Britons to head off to Ukraine, rifles in hand.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Looking into my crystal ball, I see a potential “Stop Liz” campaign forming to prevent her from getting to the final two selected by MPs to go before party members. Michael Gove and Sajid Javid, with prices in the mid-teens, have previously tried and failed to get into Number 10. The latter’s non-dom tax status while a banker doesn’t help him. I think we can safely forget about them.

It speaks to the lack of talent in the cabinet that Truss is followed in the lists by a pair of high-profile backbenchers, in the form of Tom Tugendhat and Jeremy Hunt, who came second to Johnson before. Both voted to remain in the EU, as did Truss, which mightn’t help their chances. They can be found at 9-1 and have backers, although I wouldn’t be among them.

The fastest climber, Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, also backed remain. But he’s currently earning rave reviews. He’s having a “good war”. Ladbrokes had him priced at 25-1 at the start of the year. He’s now into the tens and might be worth a pop at that price given a “safe pair of hands” looks attractive after the years of Johnson’s misrule. Did I mention Johnson is also a criminal? I think I did. Wallace is not, although there was a bit of fuss about his expenses a while back.

Another worthwhile 10-1 shot catching the eye is Penny Mordaunt, the Brexit-backing junior minister, who’s bounced in and out of the government, and the cabinet. They look like decent bets at the price, although I’d be inclined to tread very carefully with this market. It could prove every bit as volatile as bitcoin in the middle of an economic crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants first ‘illegal’ migrants flown to Rwanda in six weeks

The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings.Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.But the Government is braced for the widely criticised plans to be challenged in the courts, which could prove...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine: ‘Normal people’ would not think Boris Johnson compared Brexit to war, says minister

Boris Johnson did not compare the Ukraine war to Brexit, a senior cabinet minister has said – claiming that “normal people” would choose to interpret his controversial comments differently.Health secretary Sajid Javid said criticism of the prime minister’s remarks was “spurious”, arguing that his Conservative spring conference speech had been taken out of context.Mr Johnson said it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time” – before saying people voted for Brexit so the UK could “run itself”.But Mr Javid claimed the PM had been talking about universal “self-determination”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: How Nick Brown’s Law saved Boris Johnson – you can’t beat somebody with nobody

When Gordon Brown was about to take over as Labour leader and prime minister, I bumped into Nick Brown, who was about to become chief whip, and we had a brief discussion about the chances of anyone standing against his candidate. “You can’t beat somebody with nobody,” he said. It is an American saying dating from around 1900.He was right. The Blairites didn’t have a candidate. That remained the case during Brown’s time in No 10. Neither Alan Johnson, the home secretary, nor David Miliband, the foreign secretary, was willing to push themselves forward. In fact, the “cooked goose plot”...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs using Ukraine invasion to defend law-breaking prime minister

Tory ministers have rallied around Boris Johnson after he was found by police to have broken his own Covid rules, making him the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.His cabinet, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss, lined up to defend Mr Johnson as he faced resignation calls after being fined over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday, with several using Russia’s war against Ukraine to move on from the issue.Earlier, Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering might...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

P&O Ferries - live: Boris Johnson calls for CEO to resign

The prime minister has joined widespread calls for the CEO of P&O Ferries, Peter Hebblethwaite, to step down after he admitted to knowingly breaking the law in the mass sacking of 800 staff.Asked if Boris Johnson supported transport secretary Grant Shapps’ assertion that Mr Hebblethwaite should quit, a No 10 spokesman said: “Yes.’’Mr Shapps this morning said the chief executive should resign after his “brazen” and “breathtaking” comments when questioned by the transport select and business select committees.He told Sky News: “I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen and breathtaking,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tories#If I Were You#Rwanda#Uk#Tory#Labour#Betfair#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Johnson will face MPs to ‘set record straight’ after being fined over partygate

Boris Johnson will face MPs to “set the record straight” after being fined over the partygate scandal as Tory unrest started to build.The Prime Minister has faced claims he misled Parliament with his denials of Downing Street parties.MPs will return to Westminster on Tuesday and Mr Johnson promised to set out his position.He was fined over a birthday party thrown in his honour in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 at a time when indoor socialising was banned.After facing accusations of hypocrisy for not following the rules and allegations of lying to MPs, Mr Johnson told a press conference in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rwanda migrants – latest: Rory Stewart calls plans ‘disturbing’ as Boris Johnson prepares for legal wrangle

Rory Stewart has slammed the announcement that asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda as “very strange and very disturbing”, adding he does not believe anyone will actually be sent there.“I don’t like what they are doing in Rwanda, I think they are offshoring a British problem and they’re trying to put it out of sight and out of mind,” the former Africa minister said.“It’s very strange and very disturbing.“I was in Rwanda two weeks ago. There are many things that are positive, as you know, about Rwanda. It’s come out of a genocide, it’s gone through an extraordinary...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Voices: The Ukraine crisis proves the British public’s willingness to help refugees – if only Boris would listen

Are refugees welcome in the UK? It depends on if you ask our government or our people.This government deliberately blurs the line between “economic migrants” and “genuine refugees” in order to reject both with the same hand. It has now announced a new programme by which even legitimate refugees, whose claims of asylum are accepted to be valid, will be sent to Rwanda with no hope of return. It may make passing reference to supporting asylum in specific and limited circumstances, but its actions have been to throttle the remaining routes for refugees who seek to come here.But if you...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prime Minister and Cabinet banned from Russia in response to sanctions

Boris Johnson and other Cabinet ministers have reportedly been placed on a Kremlin blacklist and banned from entering Russia in response to sanctions against the country.The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and former PM Theresa May are believed to be among those on the list, according to the Russian news agency Tass.Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement the move was due to the “unprecedented hostile actions of the British Government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.It added: “The Russophobic course of action of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Everything we know about Boris Johnson’s alleged Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson once more finds himself trapped in a fight for his political life as public anger over a series of rule-breaking parties alleged to have taken place in Downing Street while the rest of the country was in lockdown returns to the headlines.The PM, his chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Carrie Johnson were among the latest tranche of government staff members handed fixed penalty notice fines by the Metropolitan Police for breaking their own rules to stage parties during the Covid-19 pandemic.Both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have apologised and paid their fines, with Mr Johnson saying:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wakefield by-election: Labour gears up for make-or-break battle in former heartland

It is perhaps an irony that when the Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy last summer, it was Labour that felt the heat of a possible political crisis.The prospect of a sudden by-election in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, caused sleepless nights for some in the party.They feared that failing to retake this former red wall heartland – Labour for 87 years until 2019 – would be ruinous for Sir Keir Starmer’s then-flailing leadership.“We’d just lost Hartlepool to the Tories and Wakefield looked like another mountain,” remembered one Yorkshire-based Labour staffer. “We were in this...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson confirms Rwanda migrant plans, saying those arriving by illegal routes will face ‘swift’ removal

Boris Johnson has confirmed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying that in future migrants using illegal routes to “jump the queue” will be “swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin”. Mr Johnson rejected accusations that the plan, which could see tens of thousands of people flown to the central African state over the next few years, was “draconian and lacking in compassion”.But his announcement was dismissed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as a “desperate” bid by the prime minister to “distract from his own law breaking” two days after being...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Staffordshire Moorlands council leader ousted by party

The Conservatives have replaced their leader on Staffordshire Moorlands District Council. Sybil Ralphs lost a leadership challenge to councillor Paul Roberts. The Conservatives are the largest group on the authority and he is also expected to be confirmed as her replacement as council leader. The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy