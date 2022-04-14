Kim Cattrall, Camila Cabello, Venus Williams, Amanda Seyfried, Queen Latifah and Drew Barrymore to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Seyfried admits to E.T. that she did work with a choreographer for a dance scene in Episode 2 of the Theranos limited series, when Holmes is caught in her office breaking it down to Missy Elliott’s “We Run This." But other than that, the actress says the rest of her dance moves were all “spontaneous.” It’s all about “finding the wrong move or finding that weird, awkward rhythm that you want to hide. Like, really getting in touch with that,” says Seyfried. “That awkwardness is kind of what brings us all together as audience members. We all have awkward tendencies and moments. And I’m just like, ‘Bring it out. I want to see more of that.’” As for showing Holmes dance, The Dropout creator Liz Meriwether says: “It became, for me, a way to show the character grappling with emotions… because I think she, the character in the show, is not great at getting her emotions out. And so dancing just made sense in that way....And I sort of took that and I just ran with it.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 23 DAYS AGO