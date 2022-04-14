ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Cattrall, Camila Cabello, Venus Williams, Amanda Seyfried, Queen Latifah and Drew Barrymore to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Event

By William Earl
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe in-person event will take place at The Glasshouse on May 5. Presented in partnership with Lifetime, the event gathers an intimate group of philanthropic women who have been selected as Variety’s honorees as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment. More from Variety....

Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Laura Mercier
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Latifah
Latifah
