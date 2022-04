Many people with underlying health conditions are still apprehensive about COVID and continue to refrain from being out in public. After over two years of dealing with COVID, everyone wants to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror. With cases on the decline in most states, many places have decided to lift restrictions including mask mandates (although still required at airports and on planes until at least April 18, possibly longer) and vaccine requirements so that people can return to normal.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO