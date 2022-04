COLCHESTER — The Grill on Market Street is one of the new businesses to come to Colchester. “I grew up in a restaurant,” Knox said. “I grew up with Pag's working for my dad and worked at Western Illinois University (WIU) for 24 plus years. I'm just ready for a change. My wife and I decided when this came available, Margaret and I decided to do it.”

COLCHESTER, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO