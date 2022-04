"You matter because you are you, and you matter to the end of your life. Hospice will do all we can, not only to help you and your family during this sensitive time to be as peaceful as possible but also to live comfortably until you or your loved one passes.” This is a powerful quote that was spoken by Dame Cicely Saunders, nurse, physician and writer, and founder of the modern-day hospice movement. Everyone’s lives truly...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO