Mom 'Forced' to Leave Alabama As Ban Prohibits Trans Healthcare for Son
Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill that makes it an offence to prescribe trans hormone medications to...www.newsweek.com
No one is forcing you to leave. You’re choosing to leave because the state government isn’t willing to engage in your kid’s fantasy.
A human brain isn't fully developed until about 25 years of age. Why are you letting a child without a developed brain make life altering decisions?
Bye!!!! I liked He- Man and Skeletor as a kid, was very shy... I would have been perfect to manipulate. Thank God my patents just let me Grow Up!!! Still A Tomboy, but Love my Husband of 20 years and 3 children!!!!! Let Her Grow Up!!!!
Comments / 526