Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off and Wales final dates confirmed
Uefa have confirmed the postponed World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on 1 June, with the final against Wales to be held in Cardiff four days later on 5 June.
The winner of the play-off will qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar and will join England, the United States and Iran in Group B of the tournament.
The match was originally scheduled to be played at Hampden in March but was postponed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . Ukraine’s request to delay the match was accepted by Fifa and on the other half of the draw, Wales defeated Austria to reach the final.
In order to rearrange the fixture, Scotland, Ukraine and Wales have had to push back Uefa Nations League fixtures that had been scheduled to be played during the June international break. Scotland have also been paired with Ukraine in Group B4 of the Nations League, along with the Republic of Ireland.
Five other countries affected by the changes - Armenia, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and the Republic of Ireland - unanimously agreed to accomodate to the new fixture schedule and were thanked by Uefa for their “remarkable spirit of solidarity and cooperation”.
The chief executive of the Scottish Football Association, Ian Maxwell, said: “Firstly, it will be great to be able to welcome to Ukraine to Hampden Park in June. While, understandably, there will be two sets of competitive players who are committed to taking another step closer to World Cup qualification, we also understand and appreciate the wider context in which the match will take place.
“We have been consistent throughout that postponing the original tie was the right and only thing to do and look forward to hosting Ukraine at Hampden Park in June.”
Revised World Cup play-off dates
1 June
Scotland vs Ukraine
5 June
Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine
Revised Nations League Group A4 fixtures
1 June
A4 - Poland v Wales
8 June
A4 - Belgium v Poland
A4 - Wales v Netherlands
11 June
A4 - Netherlands v Poland
A4 - Wales v Belgium
14 June
A4 - Netherlands v Wales
A4 - Poland v Belgium
Revised Nations League Group B1 fixtures
4 June
B1 - Armenia v Republic of Ireland
8 June
B1 - Scotland v Armenia
B1 - Republic of Ireland v Ukraine
21 September
B1 - Scotland v Ukraine
24 September
B1 - Scotland v Republic of Ireland
B1 - Armenia v Ukraine
27 September
B1 - Republic of Ireland v Armenia
B1 - Ukraine v Scotland
