Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off and Wales final dates confirmed

Uefa have confirmed the postponed World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on 1 June, with the final against Wales to be held in Cardiff four days later on 5 June.

The winner of the play-off will qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar and will join England, the United States and Iran in Group B of the tournament.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Hampden in March but was postponed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . Ukraine’s request to delay the match was accepted by Fifa and on the other half of the draw, Wales defeated Austria to reach the final.

In order to rearrange the fixture, Scotland, Ukraine and Wales have had to push back Uefa Nations League fixtures that had been scheduled to be played during the June international break. Scotland have also been paired with Ukraine in Group B4 of the Nations League, along with the Republic of Ireland.

Five other countries affected by the changes - Armenia, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and the Republic of Ireland - unanimously agreed to accomodate to the new fixture schedule and were thanked by Uefa for their “remarkable spirit of solidarity and cooperation”.

The chief executive of the Scottish Football Association, Ian Maxwell, said: “Firstly, it will be great to be able to welcome to Ukraine to Hampden Park in June. While, understandably, there will be two sets of competitive players who are committed to taking another step closer to World Cup qualification, we also understand and appreciate the wider context in which the match will take place.

“We have been consistent throughout that postponing the original tie was the right and only thing to do and look forward to hosting Ukraine at Hampden Park in June.”

Revised World Cup play-off dates

1 June

Scotland vs Ukraine

5 June

Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine

Revised Nations League Group A4 fixtures

1 June

A4 - Poland v Wales

8 June

A4 - Belgium v Poland

A4 - Wales v Netherlands

11 June

A4 - Netherlands v Poland

A4 - Wales v Belgium

14 June

A4 - Netherlands v Wales

A4 - Poland v Belgium

Revised Nations League Group B1 fixtures

4 June

B1 - Armenia v Republic of Ireland

8 June

B1 - Scotland v Armenia

B1 - Republic of Ireland v Ukraine

21 September

B1 - Scotland v Ukraine

24 September

B1 - Scotland v Republic of Ireland

B1 - Armenia v Ukraine

27 September

B1 - Republic of Ireland v Armenia

B1 - Ukraine v Scotland