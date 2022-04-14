Voorheesville Public Library: Meet Lucky the Dog

C hildren aged 4 and up, and their family, are invited to join us at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, for a paws-itively good time as we meet Lucky, the canine star of three books, and his mom, author Elizabeth Macy! The program will include storytime, a craft, Q & A with Elizabeth, and a meet and greet with Lucky. Books will be available for sale and signing for $15.

Bald Eagle Adventure

Join the library as we learn about the bald eagles that have nested on the shore of Thompson’s Lake. All registrants should meet at the Nature Center (87 Stan Levine Dr., Thacher Park) at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30. This program is appropriate for adults and seniors, and is subject to weather cancellation.

Antiracism Learning Circles

Watch “Just Belonging: Finding the Courage to Interrupt Bias,” a TEDtalk by Kori Carew (link is on our website), and then join us at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28 for some honest conversation and active listening. We’ll explore some practical ideas and anti-racist practices to help grow your understanding. Ground rules will be shared in advance. The virtual link will be shared once you register.

April Displays

This month at the library, local artist Diane Wozniak will be displaying her original watercolors in the hall gallery. Betsy Soares will be showcasing her original prints and cards in the display case. Please be sure to take a stroll down the hallway, and enjoy the creative talents on display.

Registering for programs helps us to determine supply needs. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is requested for all programs.

— Lynn Kohler

You can register in person, by phone (518-765-2791) or using our online calendar at http://voorheesvillelibrary.org/calendar.asp. You do NOT need to be a resident of Voorheesville to attend a program.