ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick says he’s looking for someone more ‘age-appropriate’ in next relationship

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Cyhp_0f9BrpEd00

In the first episode of the new Hulu reality series The Kardashians , Scott Disick reveals he will be looking for someone more “age-appropriate” in his next relationship.

The 38-year-old, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian , has come under scrutiny in recent years for dating a string of women who are considerably younger than him, most recently 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

Disick was also previously in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, who was 18 when they began dating.

During the first episode of the documentary-style show, which premiered on Thursday 14 April, Disick told Khloe Kardashian: “If I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I’m going to actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody–”

“More age-appropriate,” Kardashian interjected.

“Yeah, you know, upper 20s. When you’re with an equal you have to go back and forth,” Disick confirmed.

Disick then referred to the realisation as “a big step” for him. However, the television personality still seemed to be unsure about the change, as he added: “But not over 30. Oh, whatever. 30, over 30, I don’t care. Whatever it is, if I love somebody, it doesn’t matter their age.”

The socialite previously denied that he exclusively dated “much younger women” during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, which brought to a close 20 seasons of the long-running reality show.

“Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls,” he told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t go out looking for young girls.”

He continued: “They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Disick and Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. The former couple, who were never married, are co-parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, nine, and son Reign, seven. During the premiere episode, Disick admitted that seeing Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker has allowed him to finally “move on”.

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Disick said.

Disick is reportedly dating 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson.

Comments / 5

Related
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Tries to Be ‘Cordial’ With Scott Disick for Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids: He Wouldn’t Want to Cause ‘Drama’

No beef. Travis Barker isn't interested in feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, especially when it comes to the former couple's kids. “Travis is cordial with Scott,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.” […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North warns cousin True that being ‘4 sucks’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter, North, gave her cousin True a brutally honest warning about turning 4. “You are 4 years old. Four sucks,” North said in a video posted to Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story at True’s birthday party Sunday. Khloé, 37, was heard gasping from behind the camera at her unapologetically outspoken niece‘s remark. North, who wore a T-shirt with her rapper dad’s face on it, may have been holding on to some bitterness from her own 4th birthday when she celebrated amongst friends at a not-so-lavish Chuck E. Cheese in June 2017. At the time, Twitter users poked fun at...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy