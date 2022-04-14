Scott Disick says he’s looking for someone more ‘age-appropriate’ in next relationship

In the first episode of the new Hulu reality series The Kardashians , Scott Disick reveals he will be looking for someone more “age-appropriate” in his next relationship.

The 38-year-old, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian , has come under scrutiny in recent years for dating a string of women who are considerably younger than him, most recently 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

Disick was also previously in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, who was 18 when they began dating.

During the first episode of the documentary-style show, which premiered on Thursday 14 April, Disick told Khloe Kardashian: “If I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I’m going to actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody–”

“More age-appropriate,” Kardashian interjected.

“Yeah, you know, upper 20s. When you’re with an equal you have to go back and forth,” Disick confirmed.

Disick then referred to the realisation as “a big step” for him. However, the television personality still seemed to be unsure about the change, as he added: “But not over 30. Oh, whatever. 30, over 30, I don’t care. Whatever it is, if I love somebody, it doesn’t matter their age.”

The socialite previously denied that he exclusively dated “much younger women” during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, which brought to a close 20 seasons of the long-running reality show.

“Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls,” he told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t go out looking for young girls.”

He continued: “They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Disick and Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. The former couple, who were never married, are co-parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, nine, and son Reign, seven. During the premiere episode, Disick admitted that seeing Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker has allowed him to finally “move on”.

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Disick said.

Disick is reportedly dating 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson.