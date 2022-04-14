ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven seeking grant for Phase Two of Peachtree Creek Greenway￼

By Sammie Purcell
By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
The city of Brookhaven will apply for an infrastructure grant to help fund Phase Two of the Peachtree Creek Greenway project.

The Brookhaven City Council approved the grant application during its Tuesday meeting. The model mile of the Peachtree Creek Greenway opened in December of 2019, and the entire greenway is envisioned as a 12-mile regional multi-use trail that would eventually connect Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee and unincorporated DeKalb County past Mercer University. The city adopted the Peachtree Creek Greenway Master Plan, which includes three phases of building, in 2016.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program is part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and is a program for transportation projects.

“Staff has been directed to apply to any appropriate funding opportunities in order to maximize tax payer dollars,” said Director of Strategic Partnerships Patty Hansen. “With all of the projects that the city of Brookhaven has in our docket, we had one that staff reviewed and felt really fit the metrics for this program; that is Peachtree Creek Greenway, Phase Two.”

According to Hansen, the total cost of Phase Two is an estimated $27 million. The Atlanta Regional Commission, the city’s metro planning agency, has allocated $2.52 million of federal funding towards the project, and Hansen asked the city to reaffirm their monetary commitment if the grant is approved.

“We are requesting the council reaffirm their commitment to a 20% match for the Peachtree Green Greenway buildout,” Hansen said. “That is now at $5.4 million in remaining costs.”

If the RAISE grant application is approved, the grant would take care of the remaining costs, which would be $19.08 million. City Manager Christian Sigman said the city would only be committing to that match if the grant effort succeeds.

“The commitment on this is quite sizable, but obviously we don’t have to pay it until we get the grant,” Sigman said. “We will know before the council decides on the SPLOST II allocations in summer of 2023 if we have this grant or not. We envision that if we do get the grant, we would put that match in the SPLOST II package for your consideration next June of 2023.”

The city completed Phase One of the greenway using local funds. Phase One runs from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road, Phase Two will run from North Druid Hills Road to the Atlanta city limit, and Phase Three will run from Briarwood Road to the Chamblee city limit.

Hansen said if the grant is approved, the buildout for Phase Two would be expected to be finished by February 2027. The entire project is committed to be finished by 2030.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody approves new Emory Healthcare building ￼

The Dunwoody City Council approved a rezoning for a new Emory Healthcare medical office at its Monday meeting.  The property sits at  4553 North Shallowford Road, which was rezoned in 2012 as part of a larger redevelopment. The property, along with the adjacent property at 4555 Shallowford Road, were originally designated for future municipal use, […] The post Dunwoody approves new Emory Healthcare building ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Plans unveiled for North Decatur cityhood initiative

Proponents of a new city in North DeKalb County aren’t giving up just yet. From the ashes of previous cityhood efforts – Vista Grove, LaVista Hills, Lakeside City, and Briarcliff – comes a new plan: the City of North Decatur. With the current state legislature session ending next week, the City of North Decatur won’t be […] The post Plans unveiled for North Decatur cityhood initiative appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
NORTH DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Wings of the City’ exhibit coming to Brookhaven ￼

The Brookhaven City Council has approved a new sculpture exhibit to be implemented around the city for a limited time.  The “Wings of the City” sculpture exhibit includes nine sculpture pieces by contemporary Mexican artist Jorge Marín. According to city documents, the Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission met with representatives of the Jorge Marín Foundation […] The post ‘Wings of the City’ exhibit coming to Brookhaven ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven issues stop work order at Nancy Creek home￼

The city of Brookhaven has issued a stop work order on construction at a Nancy Creek home, which neighbors say has resulted in the loss of multiple trees.  A new owner at 1000 W. Nancy Creek Drive has cut down multiple trees and started construction without having the proper permits, according to city spokesperson Burke […] The post Brookhaven issues stop work order at Nancy Creek home￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody begins work on Winters Chapel Road path

Work has begun on a new shared-use path on Winters Chapel Road in the city of Dunwoody.  The first section of the path has been poured while the city continues to work on utility relocation along other sections of the path, according to a city press release. Construction of the path will be divided into […] The post Dunwoody begins work on Winters Chapel Road path appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta’s ‘Pothole Posse’ returns; mayor urges voters to approve $750M for infrastructure

The “Pothole Posse” is back and promises to quickly fill major holes scarring Atlanta’s streets that create hazards for motorists, scooter riders and bicyclists as well as costing taxpayers thousands each year in settlements. Mayor Andre Dickens announced at his April 4 State of the City he was bringing back the Pothole Posse, a popular […] The post Atlanta’s ‘Pothole Posse’ returns; mayor urges voters to approve $750M for infrastructure appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Major expansion of Ponce City Market underway with three new buildings

Three new buildings at Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward will add 700,000 square feet of apartments, offices, and retail space. If you’ve been on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail or traveling along North Avenue, you might have noticed the crane rising over the existing parking deck structure at PCM. That’s Signal House – […] The post Major expansion of Ponce City Market underway with three new buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven purchases building for Development Services Center￼

The City of Brookhaven has approved a purchase of a building that will be the city’s new Development Services Center. During the Brookhaven City Council’s Tuesday meeting, the council approved an ordinance to amend the general fund, allocating $5,400,000 for the purchase and renovation of a property at 2665 Buford Highway. The council then voted […] The post Brookhaven purchases building for Development Services Center￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
