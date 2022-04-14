ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m running for joy’: Allyson Felix says 2022 will be final season of glittering career

The Guardian
 2 days ago
Allyson Felix has 11 Olympic medals to her name.

Allyson Felix, who has more Olympic medals than any US track and field athlete in history, says she will retire after the 2022 season.

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy,” Felix said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you.”

At age 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400m last summer in Tokyo, then followed it up with a gold medal in the 4x400 relay. Those were her 10th and 11th Olympic medals, which helped her pass Carl Lewis in the US record books and left her behind only one runner in history, Finland’s Paavo Nurmi, who won 12 medals between 1920 and 1928.

Her last major appearances are likely to be at the US championships in June, followed by the world championships, which take place in Eugene, Oregon in July. Felix also has a record 13 gold medals and 18 overall from world championships.

More recently, she has become an outspoken advocate for women. Her daughter, Camryn, was born in 2018. Around the same time, Felix cut ties with Nike, upset with the way the company treated pregnant athletes.

In her Instagram post, she said: “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter.”

