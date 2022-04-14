ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Alice Coopers show in Bethlehem, PA Sep 07, 2022 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Alice Cooper presale password is now available to our members! For a very limited time you can acquire great tickets before the public!. If you...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 1

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NME

The Rolling Stones announce new ‘Live At The El Mocambo’ album

The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album that captures two classic ’70s shows, ‘Live At The El Mocambo’. The 23-track record features the legendary band’s two famed secret gigs at the 300-capacity El Mocambo venue in Toronto, Canada in 1977. It arrives in multiple formats on May 13, marking the first-ever release of the concerts. Pre-order/pre-save here.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Tour Tickets Are On Sale: Here’s How to Get Yours

Alan Jackson is hitting the road on his One More For The Road Tour! Here’s how you can buy your tickets today. Alan Jackson is coming to a city near you. The One More For The Road Tour begins on June 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and ends on October 8 in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia. Hitting major cities all over the United States, Jackson is excited about his farewell tour.
BILOXI, MS
MetroTimes

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

Another one of Detroit’s historic buildings could potentially bite the dust. The abandoned Grande Ballroom is up for sale for a hefty $5,000,000, according to a listing on Jim Shaffer and Associates Realtors that went online this week. The old-school music hall was a hub for classic and psychedelic...
DETROIT, MI
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ace Frehley’s Original Kiss Logo Design Up for Auction

Ace Frehley’s original Kiss logo design was put up for auction with a starting price of $50,000. The guitarist hand-drew the artwork in 1973 and attached it to a button badge with the aim of showing his bandmates how it could be used to promote their music. It was later redrawn by Paul Stanley, but Frehley’s starting-point work remained “one of the most significant pieces of rock ’n’ roll history,” auctioneers said.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
loudersound.com

Watch a baby-faced Tobias Forge perform in his early pop rock band Subvision

Before he became the corpse-paint sporting leader of Sweden's Satan-hailing occult party-rockers Ghost, Tobias Forge played everything from alt. rock to death metal in a variety of different bands. By his mid-twenties, the gifted musician had already been part of numerous projects, including his earliest known outfit Superior and the...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Taylor Hawkins’ First Posthumous Recording Is a Johnny Winter Cover

Click here to read the full article. Edgar Winter has released a cover of his brother Johnny’s “Guess I’ll Go Away” with Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins featured on lead vocals, marking the drummer’s first posthumous release since his death on March 25. The track appears on Brother Johnny, Edgar’s tribute album to his brother, out Friday. Originally off 1970’s Johnny Winter And, the new rendition features Hawkins kicking things off alongside a blistering guitar riff by Doug Rappoport, as Edgar accompanies on organ. In a tribute posted on his website following Hawkins’ death, Winter wrote that the track is a precursor to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presale Passwords
Rolling Stone

Sheryl Crow Enlists Mick Jagger for Cover of Rolling Stones’ ‘Live With Me’

Click here to read the full article. Sheryl Crow enlists Mick Jagger for a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Live With Me,” one of the new recordings culled from her upcoming Showtime documentary Sheryl. For their rendition of the Let It Bleed track, Crow handles lead vocals while Jagger goes into “Midnight Rambler” mode by rocking out on his harmonica; the Stones and Crow have previously played “Live With Me” onstage together dating back to 1994: This isn’t Crow’s only Rolling Stones collaboration in recent years: In 2019, Keith Richards appeared alongside the singer on her all-star (and self-proclaimed final) album Threads,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy