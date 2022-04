By Nokuthaba Dlamini for Vic Falls LiveA Victoria Falls man convicted for smuggling in 2019 is back in court after three pieces of ivory were found almost two years after his initial arrest, stashed in the boot of a car he owned that was seized by the governmentStanely Takavada, 46, from Mkhosana suburb was originally arrested in June 2019 for possession of smuggled goods at a police roadblock along the Kazungula-Victoria Falls road in northern Zimbabwe.Takavada was convicted of smuggling and the goods as well as his vehicle were seized by the State. Now, he is facing new charges of...

AFRICA ・ 3 DAYS AGO