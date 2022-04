Common Roots Brewing Company has had a busy few years. Its original Saratoga Avenue brewery space was destroyed by a fire in 2019, right as the owners were launching an expansion. With community support, the company's new, bigger and better brewery, taproom and restaurant opened in the summer of 2020. After two years of success there, the family behind one of South Glens Falls' most well-known businesses is ready to grow again.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 59 MINUTES AGO