Babyface Rays show in Atlanta, GA Jun 09, 2022 – presale code

It was reported earlier this week that Juice Robinson’s deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling will expire at the end of the month. This weekend’s Windy City Riot show in Chicago is his last with the company. At the time, Robinson said he doesn’t feel like wrestling, which led to rumors he was retiring. Fightful Select spoke with Robinson who said that this is not the case. He is not retiring, he is simply taking fewer dates.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO