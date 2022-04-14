ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babyface Rays show in Atlanta, GA Jun 09, 2022 – presale code

Cover picture for the articleWe have the Babyface Ray presale code!! During the Babyface Ray pre-sale everyone who has the code has a great opportunity to order tickets before the public. You don’t...

Brock Lesnar Advertised For WWE SummerSlam, Date For Tickets Announced

Tickets for the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will go on sale next Friday, April 22 via Ticketmaster. As seen in the first SummerSlam promotional graphic, Superstars being advertised include Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
[WATCH] Babyface Ray Releases New Video for “Motown Music”

Babyface Ray, a Detroit legend and rising rapper, released his new album FACE earlier this year, and now he’s back with a new video for “Motown Music.”. The album, which was released in January, debuted at #2 on the Independent Charts and reached #31 on the Billboard Top 200. It also charted on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The album features Pusha T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean and Landstrip Chip with production from 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, OG Parker, Romano, ATL Jacob and more.
Juice Robinson Is Not Retiring, More Info On End of NJPW Contract

It was reported earlier this week that Juice Robinson’s deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling will expire at the end of the month. This weekend’s Windy City Riot show in Chicago is his last with the company. At the time, Robinson said he doesn’t feel like wrestling, which led to rumors he was retiring. Fightful Select spoke with Robinson who said that this is not the case. He is not retiring, he is simply taking fewer dates.
