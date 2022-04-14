Babyface Rays show in Atlanta, GA Jun 09, 2022 – presale code

Babyface Ray, a Detroit legend and rising rapper, released his new album FACE earlier this year, and now he’s back with a new video for “Motown Music.”. The album, which was released in January, debuted at #2 on the Independent Charts and reached #31 on the Billboard Top 200. It also charted on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The album features Pusha T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean and Landstrip Chip with production from 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, OG Parker, Romano, ATL Jacob and more.
Comments / 0