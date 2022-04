Two of Ace Frehley’s stage-played Gibson Les Pauls are up for auction and they are just the ticket for the pyrotechnic enthusiast in your life. Ostensibly, these Les Paul Customs are classy guitars, from a golden age of guitar making. But before the mind races forward to questions of weight, hardware and condition – the typical considerations when buying a vintage electric guitar – we should say that these have been modded like few other guitars have before, with one capable of emitting plumes of smoke, the other of shooting rockets.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO