Perry Hall, MD

Councilman Marks secures more than $2 million for traffic circle at Cross Road, Honeygo Boulevard

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Thursday announced that more than $2 million has been proposed in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to improve safety at the intersection of Cross Road and Honeygo Boulevard.

The funding will be used to design and construct a traffic circle and make other changes as identified by the Department of Public Works.

Councilman Marks has been advocating for a traffic light or roundabout at this intersection for more than a decade. More than 3,200 people have signed an online petition since December .

“I would like to sincerely thank County Executive Olszewski and his staff for supporting this project, my highest priority in Perry Hall,” said Councilman Marks. “I would like to thank Tracy Mason for initiating this petition, all the residents who signed the petition, and the Perry Hall Improvement Association and neighborhood groups along this corridor.”

In addition to the traffic circle, Councilman Marks secured funding to resurface seven miles of Joppa Road, Schroeder Avenue, and other routes throughout Perry Hall and Carney. It is expected the circle will be built by the end of 2022.

