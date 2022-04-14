ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulina Ben-Cohen responds to Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence arrest

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 2 days ago

Paulina Ben-Cohen has broken her silence on fiancée Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence arrest via her lawyer.

“We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation,” attorney Josh Ritter told Page Six on Thursday, on behalf of the fashion influencer.

“The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time.”

Page Six broke the news that Shouhed, 43, was arrested on March 27 for “intimate partner violence with injury.”

An LAPD public information officer explained that it’s another legal term for domestic violence. It is used when there is “visible injury” on the victim, whose name LAPD withheld, sparking questions about whether Ben-Cohen was involved in the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrYNH_0f9Bo30300
Paulina Ben-Cohen told Page Six via her attorney that she’s seeking “a just and fair outcome to this sad situation.”Getty Images

Shouhed’s “Shahs of Sunset” co-star, Mercedes Javid, speculated in an interview earlier this week that she thought a “third person” was whom Shouhed had allegedly attacked.

She told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM radio show, “That’s what I heard. That it wasn’t Paulina,” adding that the couple may have been having a “threesome.”

The reality star also claimed her friend had been “totally” set up.

However, a source exclusively confirms to Page Six that Ben-Cohen is the alleged victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6slb_0f9Bo30300
Shouhed has previously admitted to cheating on Ben-Cohen.NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Page Six also reported that Shouhed was charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony, per the Los Angeles sheriff’s department.

Shouhed denied all the allegations via his attorney. He is due back in court on July 25.

The reality star and Ben-Cohen got engaged in August 2021 following a cheating-sexting scandal.

Reps for the influencer did not comment on whether it has been called off, but an insider exclusively tells us they “are still together.”

Shortly after news broke of Shouhed’s arrest, Bravo announced that “Shahs” had not been renewed after nine seasons.

However, multiple sources told Page Six that the realtor’s legal issues did not play a role in the network’s decision.

“Mike’s situation has nothing to do with what is currently being reported about the show,” one insider claimed.

A second informant echoed those sentiments, adding, “And there was little chance that Mike would return if there was a new season anyway.”

Comments / 0

#Domestic Violence#Fashion Influencer#Lapd#Shahs#Sunset Co#Sirius Xm#Nbcu Photo Bank
Page Six

Louis Pisano apologizes for ‘reckless’ Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rumor

Fashion writer Louis Pisano has issued a public apology for kickstarting a rumor that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna parted ways due to infidelity. The social media influencer, who uses they/them pronouns, claimed the couple — who are expecting their first child — “split” after the rapper was “caught cheating” on the pregnant singer with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

