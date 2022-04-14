ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Irvin Thinks Decisions by Hill, Adams Could Backfire

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfoR0_0f9Bnpo700

The Hall of Fame wideout is questioning the game’s current top talents at receiver.

Former Cowboys receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin discussed the recent paydays for Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill on Monday.

Irvin said he is happy for the two star receivers as they receive mammoth contracts, though he did question whether their new locations will result in similar success. Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins this offseason, while Adams went from the Packers to the Raiders .

“You left Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes—I don’t know if I could’ve ever left Troy Aikman,” Irvin told the New York Post ’s Ryan Glasspiegel . “I don’t think I could’ve done that. … Let’s see how this plays out.”

Irvin played all 12 NFL seasons with Dallas from 1988 to ‘99, tallying 750 receptions and 65 touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion elaborated on his thought process, saying that the big paychecks have to be backed up by impact on the field—or else it could be taken away from them.

“They had some great quarterbacks. I’m interested in seeing how it works out with Tua [Tagovailoa] and [Derek] Carr, but it’s surely not Mahomes and Rodgers,” he said. “If you make that move, do you shorten the time you’re making $30 million a year because all of a sudden, you’re not making the same impact? This is a meritocracy. If you’re not putting up the numbers to support that $30 million, they’ll come for you, just like Dallas did with Amari Cooper and his $20 million. It would’ve been hard for me to make a business decision on leaving those quarterbacks.”

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Comments / 24

56 chv
2d ago

He speaks with Class, Loyalty and a love for the game! Not the almighty buck. That players of today have Ruined the game with greed ! Hello

Reply(2)
7
Related
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr fires back at haters with bold statement after signing massive extension

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a massive three-year, $121.5 million extension with the franchise on Wednesday. The Raiders rewarded Carr for one of the better years of his career, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 passing yards while leading Las Vegas to a playoff berth, the first of his career. However, the team bowed out in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, who went on to advance to the Super Bowl. The playoffs haven’t been kind to Carr, as he has yet to win one postseason contest in his career. Carr has a message for any who doubt he can eventually win in the postseason, as reported by Pro Football Talk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray trade suitors preparing to pounce with latest Cardinals contract drama

The drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray is back on. After scrubbing his social media clean of Cardinals-related posts earlier this offseason, Murray addressed the concerns around his future with Arizona. The star quarterback said that he wasn’t worried about his future with the team. The latest development in his contract extension talks with the team may change his tone, though.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Cowboys#Pro Football Hall#Tyreek Hill#Chiefs#Packers#Raiders#The New York Post#Pro Bowler
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Projected To End Up Signing WR Julio Jones

There has been a lot of movement in the wide receiver market this offseason in the NFL. Players changed teams in free agency and we even saw multiple Pro Bowlers and All-Pros traded at the position. One team that has been left out in the cold a little bit in the wide receiver carousel is the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
9NEWS

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion south of Denver

DENVER — Russell Wilson is really coming to Denver now. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver, on April 1. The Denver Broncos secured Wilson as their new starting quarterback in a deal that became official...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Broncos Lineman Has A Promise For Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was sacked plenty of times over the course of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. The good news for Wilson though is that he should have much better protection now that he’s on the Denver Broncos. Shortly after Wilson was traded to Denver, he went on FaceTime...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Former First Round Pick

The story of the Packers’ off-season has been cap space and the wide receiver position. The Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas in March and had not made a move to add a wideout. However, the Packers were linked to veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and hosted him for a visit today. The Packers are officially signing the former first-rounder to a one-year deal worth up to four million dollars.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former 2nd Round NFL Draft Pick

John Lynch has prioritized building the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive line from the moment he took over as the team’s GM. He isn’t going to be adjusting his strategy anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers are once again building their trenches. On Thursday the NFL franchise signed...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy