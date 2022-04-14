ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher’: Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang Among 4 Cast In Netflix Fantasy Drama

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Robbie Amell ( Upload ), Meng’er Zhang ( Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings ), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!) and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad ) have joined the Season 3 cast of Netflix ’s The Witcher .

Amell will play Gallatin. A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.

Zhang is Milva. A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril.

Skinner portrays Prince Radovid. Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt.

Elwin plays Mistle, a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.

In Season 3, as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

They join returning cast members Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch and Kaine Zajaz.

Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is executive produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also serves as showrunner, along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko. The series is directed by Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere and Bola Ogun. Writers include Mike Ostrowski, Tania Lotia, Haily Hall, Rae Benjamin, Clare Higgins, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Matthew D’Ambrosio and Troy Dangerfield.

