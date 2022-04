The photos of Queen Elizabeth's controversial arrival to a service honoring Prince Philip on the arm of disgraced son Prince Andrew nearly weren't taken. The Times' Richard Pohle was the sole photographer inside Westminster Abbey on March 29 for the Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99. Although it would mark the 95-year-old monarch's first public outing since a number of health setbacks, including testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, Pohle was informed by a Buckingham Palace press officer was he wouldn't be permitted to take pictures of the Queen until she took her seat.

