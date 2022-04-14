ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Immunotherapy may boost survival for lung cancer patients

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmTU2_0f9Bmpuk00

Lifelong smoker Mike James had quit the habit for nearly three years when, through fluky circumstances, he found out that he had a small tumor in his right lung.

"I thought it was a death sentence," said James, 55, a public school educator in Boston. "I didn't tell anybody for two weeks. I didn't tell my wife. I didn't tell my family. I believe I lost 18 pounds in those two weeks, just from anxiety."

But James now has a new lease on life, thanks to a groundbreaking clinical trial that combined immunotherapy with chemotherapy to shrink lung cancers before removing them surgically.

The combination therapy reduced the risk of recurrence, progression or death by 37% compared to patients who received chemo alone, according to findings published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Further, the combo completely killed all cancer cells in 24% of the patients who received it versus 2% of the chemo-only patients, said clinical trial researcher Dr. Mark Awad, a medical oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

"They all had surgery and the specimen that was removed, when it was examined under the microscope, we just saw scar tissue or fibrosis with no viable cancer cells," Awad said.

Awad presented results of the clinical trial Monday at a meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, in New Orleans.

The immunotherapy used in this study was nivolumab (Opdivo), a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor already approved to treat more advanced forms of lung cancer.

Based on findings of this clinical trial, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved nivolumab for this specific use in patients with operable lung cancer tumors, drugmaker Bristol Meyers Squibb said in a news release. The pharmaceutical company funded this research.

In the study, researchers tested whether adding nivolumab to standard chemotherapy could more effectively shrink tumors prior to surgery, and also reduce the risk of cancer returning.

About 20% to 25% of patients diagnosed with non-small-cell lung cancer have a tumor that can be surgically removed, the researchers said in background notes.

But as many as 55% of lung cancer patients who have their tumors removed suffer from a recurrence of their cancer and eventually die from it.

Nivolumab works by blocking a process by which cancer cells avoid detection by the immune system, Awad said.

"The immune system can recognize some cancers as not belonging in the body or being foreign to the body, and tries to fight the cancer," Awad said. "But some cancers can avoid or escape from the immune system by making a protein called PD-L1. And it's a signal on the cancer cell surface that tells the immune system to ignore the cancer -- to back off, essentially."

Drugs like nivolumab and similar drugs take the brakes off the immune system, trying to get it to recognize and fight off the cancer, he said.

A chance discovery

James, who had smoked since his teenage years, found out he had lung cancer in August 2019 while at the hospital for another reason.

He had been experiencing episodes of lightheadedness, and had gone in for a stress test.

He was walking past the hospital's ambulatory X-ray department when he recalled that his primary care doctor had urged him to get a chest X-ray when he got the chance, given his smoking history.

"He said, 'Whenever you're in the hospital, just go in. There's a request in for an X-ray.' So I just had it done," James said. "The outcome of that was they found something on that X-ray."

Specifically, they found a small tumor in the upper lobe of James' right lung.

James became one of 179 patients randomly assigned to receive the combination nivolumab/chemotherapy treatment prior to surgery. An equal number were randomly selected to receive chemo alone.

All of the patients had tumors that could be removed surgically, and had a cancer diagnosis between stage 1B and 3A.

Patients who received the combo therapy before surgery have had an average event-free survival rate of 31.6 months, compared to 20.8 months for patients treated with chemo alone.

Minimal side effects

The combo therapy not only did a better job killing cancer cells, but did so without significantly increasing side effects, Awad said.

"Importantly, when using these therapies before surgery, it didn't appear that it led to any delays or increase in cancellation of surgeries due to side effects," Awad said. "In fact, it seemed like more patients were actually able to get to surgery to have their lung cancer successfully removed with more minimal types of procedures than the control group, which is patients that only got the chemotherapy without the immunotherapy."

Cancer expert Dr. Arif Kamal called the results "groundbreaking" for lung cancer patients with operable tumors.

"To demonstrate remarkable movement in survival without significant addition of toxicity is pretty remarkable," said Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society.

Cancer doctors now need to figure out whether they can predict which cancers will respond better to treatment with an immunotherapy like nivolumab, Kamal said.

James started his combination therapy in September 2019, and went through three rounds. During chemo, he wound up gaining back some of the weight he'd lost from anxiety right after his diagnosis.

In December 2019, doctors removed the upper lobe of his right lung to cut out the tumor.

Regular CT scans have shown no recurrence of his cancer, and the lingering side effects from his combination therapy have subsided, James said.

"Other than having a little difficulty breathing when I'm a little overexerted, everything's fine," he said.

James remains bewildered a bit by his cancer experience, partly because the COVID-19 pandemic followed on its heels.

"It was a short period of my life, and the pandemic started right after I returned to work from the lobectomy, so it's all kind of meshed into one big, glorious kind of catastrophe that's happened to go on for three years," he said.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on immunotherapy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Do Lung Cancer Patients Qualify for Disability Benefits?

A lung cancer diagnosis can be physically, emotionally, and financially disabling, and many lung cancer patients need financial assistance to help them stay afloat financially. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a federally run benefit program earned by people who have worked and paid Social Security taxes on their earnings. Depending on the type and severity of your lung cancer, you may qualify for SSDI benefits.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#American Cancer Society
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy