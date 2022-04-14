ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Judge sentences Hartsville man to 40 years for execution-style murder over Facebook post

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Facebook post led to a man being sentenced to four decades in prison. A jury convicted 22-year-old Dabry James on Wednesday for the murder of Floyd Stewart Jr. in February 2020. He was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 6

