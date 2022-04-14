ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's Why Atomera Shares Are Trading Higher Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) announced the success of its Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a semiconductor company that it had entered in 2021. Atomera is a semiconductor...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Improvement#Atomera Inc Lrb#Jda#Mears Silicon Technology#Mst
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

One of these companies reported more than $80 billion in revenue last year. The second company is a leader in two growing markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Rebounding consumerism is forcing retailers to restore their pre-pandemic levels of accessible inventory. There's a tier of mid-sized companies that aren't investable except through certain sorts of funds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Verizon And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Although gold futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tilray Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tilray bottomed at $2.43 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. The stock ultimately peaked at $67 in February 2021 during a short squeeze. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0362 per share. On Thursday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0362 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy