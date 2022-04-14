Watch FKA twigs and Shygirl’s New “Papi Bones” Video

Duster aren’t so sad anymore. As they release their latest album, Together, the San Jose-formed trio once known for their uniquely murky and dejected mutation of rock music have admitted as much. “It’s a lot more like absurdism than nihilism,” says multi-instrumentalist Clay Parton in a press release. That’s surprising coming from a group who’ve previously described the feeling their music evokes as “desperate, purring distress,” and for whom nearly every song became a meditation on existence, anxiety, and the slog of the end times. Each member—Parton, along with fellow multi-instrumentalists Canaan Dove Amber and Jason Albertini—carried that heaviness into their solo work as well. One of Parton’s projects is called Eiafuawn, short for “everything is all fucked up and whatnot.” But Together aims at something a little brighter, lending new color to Duster’s music and highlighting the thoughtful songwriting beneath the gloom. If they don’t sound happy, exactly, little moments of beauty and clarity suggest a hard-won lightness.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO