Nebraska State

Deadly bird flu hits Neb. commercial farm of 1.7M egg-laying hens

JC Post
 2 days ago
Nebraska is reporting another confirmed case of a highly contagious and deadly bird flu in a commercial flock — this time in a Dixon County farm operation of some 1.75 million egg-laying hens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the latest case brings Nebraska to six affected...

