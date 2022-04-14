ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, make it ‘maximally trusted’

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 2 days ago
In 10 days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone from popular Twitter contributor and critic to the company’s largest individual shareholder to a would-be owner of the social platform — a whirlwind of activity that could change the service dramatically given the sometimes whimsical billionaire’s self-identification as a free-speech...

Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
Daily Mail

'Elon Musk seems to be our last hope': Tucker Carlson whose own show is suspended from Twitter hails Tesla CEO's 9% stake in social media platform 'brings back freedom from censorship'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hailed Tesla and Space X founder and CEO, Elon Musk, for last week's purchase of Twitter shares, making him one of the company's biggest shareholders, suggesting that it could see a 'restoration of free speech' on the platform. Carlson said Musk's involvement would likely lead...
Complex

Elon Musk Hit With Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Over Twitter Shares

Elon Musk, who was confirmed this past weekend to not be joining the Twitter board after all, has been sued by a shareholder. Per Reuters, a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court this week sees the shareholder arguing they and others were negatively impacted by Musk’s “delayed disclosure” of his investment. As previously reported, the SpaceX founder was revealed earlier this month to have taken a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter.
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Wants Tesla to Be Much, Much Bigger

An emphasis on size and scale echoes sentiment from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Tesla has two new factories about ready to ramp up production -- and more new factories could be on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
