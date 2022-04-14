ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top tech deals April 14: $132 off Nike Apple Watch, 40% off Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022, $299 Polk Audio Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer, more

By Brittany Vincent
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's top techdeals include discounts for sporty types who love Nike, a powerful new processor, and an excellent way to enjoy...

appleinsider.com

Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Photoshop Elements#Apple Sales#Nike Apple Watch#Appleinsider#Amazon#Apple Watch Series#B H#Intel Core#K Desktop Processor
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Vizio’s M7-Series Quantum TV is on sale today for its lowest price ever

Kicking off our deals this week, we have the 55-inch model of the Vizio M7-Series Quantum TV, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. Usually, this TV sells for $750, but it’s currently available for just $478 at Walmart and Amazon. This is an excellent value for a TV that touts a host of great features, including support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, this collection of features makes the M7 Series a great choice for gamers looking for a panel with excellent visual fidelity and a smooth image. Similar discounts on the M7 Series also extend to larger sizes, including the 75-inch model, which is available for $998 instead of $1,299.99.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Amazon’s $50 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s flash sale on its Fire HD tablets, which brings the price of the Fire HD 8 Tablet down to just $50. The top-rated tablet is normally $89.99+ and this $40 discount is the biggest deal we’ve seen since its release last year. The Fire HD 8 is not only the best...
ELECTRONICS
Channel 3000

3 of the best smartwatches available now

When choosing the best smartwatch for your needs, there are a lot of factors to consider — especially since it will probably be strapped to your wrist 24/7. You’ll want to decide on the look of the watch, if you want something compatible with iOS or Android, what fitness and health features you desire — like sleep tracking and electrocardiogram — or what third-party apps you’ll need.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
CNET

1-Day Woot Deal Offers 75% Off a Pair of JBL Live 300 Wireless Earbuds

There are quite a few deals on these JBL Live 300 wireless earbuds floating around out there at the moment. Originally $150, major retailers like Amazon have them available for as low as $64, which is already a pretty amazing discount, but is still almost twice the cost of the best price out there. Today only, Woot has these true wireless JBL buds on sale for just $38, a whopping 75% off the original price and the absolute best deal we've seen on these earbuds. This deal is only available until tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your order in before then.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 45% Off Color Changing Wireless Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with a laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has some great discounts on wireless mice, including a popular model from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because who...
ELECTRONICS

